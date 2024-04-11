Islam Makhachev takes apart Max Holloway’s comments about not being an active champion

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has responded to Max Holloway’s accusations of ducking a fight with Justin Gaethje earlier this year. Holloway and Gaethje will clash in a five-round BMF title fight this Saturday at UFC 300. Gaethje won the then-vacant BMF belt by knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July. Makhachev, who’s expected to return to the Octagon this summer, recently called the BMF fight ‘useless’ for both Gaethje and Holloway. This prompted a strong response from Holloway, who questioned Makhachev’s hesitancy to face Gaethje at UFC 298 back in February. It didn’t take long for Makhachev to respond.

Islam Makhachev hits back at Max Holloway’s comments about activity

In a recent tweet, Makhachev appeared to respond to Holloway’s remarks.

For the record: since 2021 I fought 7 times, while Holloway did 5 fights and Justin just 4.

Do your homework before talking trash about your champ 🙂 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 11, 2024

Makhachev last defended the UFC lightweight title at UFC 294, knocking out Alexander Volkanovski with a head kick. He was originally supposed to face Charles Oliveira, who withdrew from the fight on short notice due to injury.

The Gaethje/Holloway winner could potentially skip the line for the next lightweight title shot. It’s been rumored that Poirier is Makhachev’s desired next opponent, after he finished Benoît Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Gaethje was originally expected to be Makhachev’s next opponent after claiming the BMF title at UFC 291. But, the fight didn’t come to fruition, and Makhachev ended up defeating Volkanovski in their rematch.

Holloway’s lightweight matchup with Gaethje will be his second career fight at 155lbs. He lost to Poirier at UFC 236 for the then-vacant UFC interim lightweight title.

Makhachev and other titleholders will keep a keen eye on how UFC 300 plays out this weekend. If Gaethje or Holloway put on a standout performance, they could be next in line for the lightweight juggernaut Makhachev.