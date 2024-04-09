Max Holloway hits back at Islam Makhachev’s ‘useless fight’ comments ahead of UFC 300

By Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Max Holloway took exception to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s recent mockery of his UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev

Holloway will challenge Gaethje for the BMF title in a five-round matchup at UFC 300. This will be his second UFC lightweight appearance and a chance to add another belt to his résumé.

Despite many fans, pundits, and fellow fighters’ excitement for Holloway vs. Gaethje, Makhachev recently mocked the matchup. He called the BMF title clash a ‘useless fight’ and questioned the intentions of both fighters.

Holloway, who usually has a cordial demeanor with his fellow fighters, wasn’t happy when he heard about Makhachev’s taunts.

Max Holloway points out hypocrisy of Islam Makhachev’s remarks

During a recent interview on Demetrious Johnson’s MIGHTYCast podcast, Holloway responded to Makhachev’s pre-UFC 300 comments.

“Brother, you should’ve fought Justin [Gaethje] in February!” Holloway said of Makhachev. “Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast, and fight in February, when you were healthy? You should’ve turned around and came back in February. Everyone knows you can’t fight during Ramadan, and that’s why they couldn’t do the fight at UFC 300 with Leon or another fight…

“He’s complaining ‘I can’t get fights’, but you’re only fighting when you want to fight. You’re not taking the fights that are offered because certain things are going on. If you really wanted to fight, you would’ve turned around and fought in February. It made no sense to make the guy who had a brutal knockout to turn around and fight in February.”

Makhachev last defended the UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. He’s expected to return later this year, potentially against either Gaethje or Dustin Poirier.

A win over Gaethje could potentially propel Holloway into the UFC lightweight title conversation. He also hasn’t ruled out a move back down to featherweight to challenge newly-minted UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

As of this writing, Makhachev hasn’t responded to Holloway, although tensions are running high ahead of possible matchmaking.

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC

