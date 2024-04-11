Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic’s ‘fake Samurai’ comment: “I’m respecting all the warriors from all the history”

By Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic’s ‘fake Samurai’ comment ahead of UFC 300.

Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka

UFC 300 takes place this coming Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the card is a light heavyweight bout between Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

Rakic spoke to reporters on Wednesday’s UFC media day, claiming Prochazka was a ‘fake Samurai’ saying:

“Yeah, I said he’s a fake Samurai because, you know, you cannot become a Samurai after just reading a book. What his coach gave it to him and live this spirit, you know. If you’re a Samurai, you need to live this for a long time and not for the last two, three years. So that’s why I said he’s a fake Samurai.”

Taking notice, Jiri Prochazka responded to Rakic’s comments:

“Aleksandar is talking too much. He’s talking too much. He don’t know me, and he will know me in the cage. Who am I, where I am able to go, how to I can go to take a win, he don’t know me personally. If you don’t know somebody personally, how can you speak about him something? I never said about myself I’m a Samurai or whatever.”

Concluding, ‘BJP’ shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Because I’m respecting all the warriors from all the history, and I’m sharing with the people, with all the world, every time, the best ideas and the best thoughts. What I ever had, which helped me to improve myself on the way, to keep myself on the way, and he will like that. He don’t know nothing about me, how I’m living. I can’t say what I sacrificed because I accept the way, and when you accept the way, you will live whatever, do whatever. That’s it.”

Are you looking forward to Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300? Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC

Alex Pereira responds to news that Jamahal Hill has been receiving advice from Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024
Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - April 11, 2024

On the main card of UFC 300, Justin Gaethje looks to defend his BMF title for the first time as he takes on Max Holloway. Heading into the fight, Gaethje is a -178 favorite while the Hawaiian is a +138 underdog on FanDuel.

UFC
Max Holloway

Dana White shares high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300: “Probably the greatest featherweight of all time”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Dana White is sharing high praise for Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300.

Mark Coleman
UFC

Mark Coleman confirms he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title: “I don’t think they’re going to ask me to do it”

Susan Cox - April 11, 2024

Mark Coleman has confirmed he will be at UFC 300 but is unsure about presenting the BMF title to the victor.

Jim Miller
Jim Miller

Bobby Green plans to “close the curtains” on Jim Miller at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

MMA veteran Bobby Green has explained how he plans on closing the curtain on Jim Miller at UFC 300.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje isn’t looking past UFC 300: “I don't usually plan on being alive the day after my fights”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024
Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa accepts Sean Strickland’s offer to “do some bleeding” at UFC 302: “Let’s go Cowboy”

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Paulo Costa has seemingly accepted Sean Strickland’s offer for a middleweight showdown at UFC 302.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Photo | Aljamain Sterling is absolutely jacked ahead of featherweight debut at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 11, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling looks great heading into his featherweight debut at UFC 300.

Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Holly Holm responds after Ronda Rousey claims she was concussed before their title fight: "She wasn't better than me"

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Holly Holm has responded to Ronda Rousey after ‘Rowdy’ claimed she was concussed going into their fight.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals he had a successful meeting with UFC officials: “Paulo Costa you got your wish”

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

Sean Strickland says he had a successful meeting with the UFC and he will now be facing Paulo Costa next time out.