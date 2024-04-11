Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic’s ‘fake Samurai’ comment: “I’m respecting all the warriors from all the history”

Jiri Prochazka was not impressed by Aleksandar Rakic’s ‘fake Samurai’ comment ahead of UFC 300.

UFC 300 takes place this coming Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On the card is a light heavyweight bout between Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) and Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA).

Rakic spoke to reporters on Wednesday’s UFC media day, claiming Prochazka was a ‘fake Samurai’ saying:

“Yeah, I said he’s a fake Samurai because, you know, you cannot become a Samurai after just reading a book. What his coach gave it to him and live this spirit, you know. If you’re a Samurai, you need to live this for a long time and not for the last two, three years. So that’s why I said he’s a fake Samurai.”

Taking notice, Jiri Prochazka responded to Rakic’s comments:

“Aleksandar is talking too much. He’s talking too much. He don’t know me, and he will know me in the cage. Who am I, where I am able to go, how to I can go to take a win, he don’t know me personally. If you don’t know somebody personally, how can you speak about him something? I never said about myself I’m a Samurai or whatever.”

Concluding, ‘BJP’ shared (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Because I’m respecting all the warriors from all the history, and I’m sharing with the people, with all the world, every time, the best ideas and the best thoughts. What I ever had, which helped me to improve myself on the way, to keep myself on the way, and he will like that. He don’t know nothing about me, how I’m living. I can’t say what I sacrificed because I accept the way, and when you accept the way, you will live whatever, do whatever. That’s it.”

