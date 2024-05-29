UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight
In the main event of UFC 302, the lightweight title is up for grabs as Islam Makhachev looks to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a sizeable -620 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +400 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the lightweight title fight. The majority of pros are rooting for Poirier to get the job done and become the champ, but they do believe Makhachev will be too much for him.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier:
Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I have to root for Poirier as an American. We also have fought some common opponents so I’m rooting for Poirier.
Jared Cannonier, UFC middleweight: I’d have to give the advantage to the champ, he has been so dominant with his wrestling that I think he can submit Poirier. But Poirier is a dog and you can’t overlook him, but the fan in me wants to see Poirier win.
Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I hope Poirier but if I was betting it would be Islam.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’d love to see Poirier win, but I think Islam humps his leg and ends up getting a submission in the middle rounds.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Islam Makhachev. But, I am rooting for Poirier, and hopefully he does it by guillotine if he does.
Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’d love to see Poirier win and become the champ, but I think Islam submits him.
Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I like Poirier but I think Islam will submit him. Islam will do what Khabib did to Poirier and just outwrestle him and eventually get a choke.
Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I really want Dustin Poirier to win and become champ, but I don’t think it’s possible.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: Honestly, I want Poirier but I think Islam will win.
Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Drakkar Klose, Terrance McKinney, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Cody Stamann, John Castaneda
Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Alex Morono
Topics:Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC