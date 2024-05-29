UFC 302 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier:

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: I have to root for Poirier as an American. We also have fought some common opponents so I’m rooting for Poirier.

Jared Cannonier, UFC middleweight: I’d have to give the advantage to the champ, he has been so dominant with his wrestling that I think he can submit Poirier. But Poirier is a dog and you can’t overlook him, but the fan in me wants to see Poirier win.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I hope Poirier but if I was betting it would be Islam.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I’d love to see Poirier win, but I think Islam humps his leg and ends up getting a submission in the middle rounds.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Islam Makhachev. But, I am rooting for Poirier, and hopefully he does it by guillotine if he does.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I’d love to see Poirier win and become the champ, but I think Islam submits him.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I like Poirier but I think Islam will submit him. Islam will do what Khabib did to Poirier and just outwrestle him and eventually get a choke.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I really want Dustin Poirier to win and become champ, but I don’t think it’s possible.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: Honestly, I want Poirier but I think Islam will win.

***

Fighters picking Islam Makhachev: Jared Cannonier, Dustin Jacoby, Drakkar Klose, Terrance McKinney, Chase Hooper, Diego Ferreira, Cody Stamann, John Castaneda

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Alex Morono