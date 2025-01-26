Islam Makhachev shares preference on who he wants to fight next: ‘I like this idea’

Islam Makhachev Prefers to Face Justin Gaethje Next

Islam Makhachev recently took to Ushatayka to express his desire to put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Justin Gaethje.

Islam Makhachev expresses interest in a fight against Justin Gaethje, and is targeting a return in July 👀 "I like this idea because I haven't fought Justin yet… I've already fought [Oliveira and Arman], and preparing for the same opponent is not such a big motivation. But if… pic.twitter.com/Eurpehs6yA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 26, 2025

“I like this idea because I haven’t fought Justin yet… I’ve already fought [Oliveira and Arman], and preparing for the same opponent is not such a big motivation.

But if Gaethje shows himself well in the next fight, we can meet.”

Gaethje is scheduled to take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313. “The Highlight” is hoping to rebound after being on the receiving end of a last-second knockout against Max Holloway at UFC 300 back in April 2024. A strong showing might just grant Gaethje one more crack at UFC gold.

UFC CEO Dana White has said that Arman Tsarukyan won’t be getting the next lightweight title opportunity. Tsarukyan has called for a rematch with Charles Oliveira to determine the number one contender. Oliveira believes he’s due for his own rematch against Makhachev, but nothing has been made official at this time.

