Islam Makhachev shares preference on who he wants to fight next: ‘I like this idea’

By Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Islam Makhachev wants a fresh UFC title challenger for his next defense.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev put his name in the history books after he set a new record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses. He defeated Renato Mociano, who was a late replacement opponent after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of the fight due to a back injury. Makhachev ended up submitting Moicano in the opening frame to push his title defenses to four.

There’s no word on who might be next for Makhachev, but the reigning 155-pound champion has one name in mind.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES ARMAN TSARUKYAN SHOULD BE NEXT FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV FOLLOWING UFC 311: “IT HAS TO BE HIM!”

Islam Makhachev Prefers to Face Justin Gaethje Next

Islam Makhachev recently took to Ushatayka to express his desire to put the UFC Lightweight Championship on the line against Justin Gaethje.

“I like this idea because I haven’t fought Justin yet… I’ve already fought [Oliveira and Arman], and preparing for the same opponent is not such a big motivation.

But if Gaethje shows himself well in the next fight, we can meet.”

Gaethje is scheduled to take on Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 313. “The Highlight” is hoping to rebound after being on the receiving end of a last-second knockout against Max Holloway at UFC 300 back in April 2024. A strong showing might just grant Gaethje one more crack at UFC gold.

UFC CEO Dana White has said that Arman Tsarukyan won’t be getting the next lightweight title opportunity. Tsarukyan has called for a rematch with Charles Oliveira to determine the number one contender. Oliveira believes he’s due for his own rematch against Makhachev, but nothing has been made official at this time.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Islam Makhachev in the coming weeks and months.

Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC

