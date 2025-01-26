Aljamain Sterling eyes April return, names Brian Ortega as potential opponent

What’s Next for Aljamain Sterling?

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Aljamain Sterling said that besides a potential showdown with Arnold Allen, which he has mentioned in the past, he’d also like to share the Octagon with Brian Ortega.

“A lot of fans don’t think I lost that fight,” Sterling told MMA Junkie. “I watched it back a couple times now, and I still don’t think I lost the fight. Obviously, the judges are the judge, so whatever they say is going to stay in the history books. I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega.”

The “Funk Master” also revealed he’s looking at getting back to action this spring.

“I’d say (I’m) maybe one or two fights away [from featherweight title shot],” Sterling said. “So, it just really depends on the landscape, how I look in the fight, what Topuria’s going to do. If he’s going to vacate, then that puts two new challengers to fight for a vacated belt. So, it really depends.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go.”

We’ll see who the UFC matchmakers book Sterling against next.