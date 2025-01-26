Jeremy Stephens says ‘old cocaine’ Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

Jeremy Stephens Says Conor McGregor Didn’t Believe in Him

Jeremy Stephens spoke to media members once BKFC KnuckleMania V wrapped up. He said that Conor McGregor, a minority owner of BKFC, doubted him going into his clash with Eddie Alvarez (via MMAJunkie).

“Old Cocaine Conor,” Stephens said at a post-fight news conference. “He’s got a long path, bro. It’s all good promotion. I love it. I love to come in there right in front of his face and have him doubt me. I feel like (David) Feldman and him were up against me. Everybody was up against me. I came to another city. To feel this kind of resolve. Like (Israel) Adesanya said. Everybody doubted me. Everybody had me out. I went up to somebody else’s city and took out another king.

“He said I wasn’t a champion, but it ain’t hardware that makes you a champion. It’s heart. It’s grit. It’s resilience. It’s persistence. It’s willing to take a pay cut to make a delusion a reality. I bring my pain to purpose. You guys don’t know what the f*ck I had to deal with to get here. You’ll never know. But if feels f*cking good, dude. It feels f*cking good to be in this moment.”

McGregor claims that he will fight Stephens under the BKFC banner. The promotion’s President, David Feldman, admitted that he doesn’t know if the fight will actually happen.