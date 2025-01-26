Jeremy Stephens says ‘old cocaine’ Conor McGregor doubted him ahead of BKFC KnuckleMania V win over Eddie Alvarez

By Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is happy to prove the doubters wrong, especially Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens

Stephens entered a hostile environment when he went one-on-one with Eddie Alvarez this past Saturday. Their fight headlined BKFC KnuckleMania V inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. “Lil Heathen” was able to silence the Philly crowd, scoring two knockdowns on Alvarez in round three before the fight was waved off.

Stephens and McGregor had a staredown at the conclusion of KnuckleMania V.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR CLAIMS HE’S FIGHTING JEREMY STEPHENS IN BKFC FOLLOWING KNUCKLEMANIA V

Jeremy Stephens Says Conor McGregor Didn’t Believe in Him

Jeremy Stephens spoke to media members once BKFC KnuckleMania V wrapped up. He said that Conor McGregor, a minority owner of BKFC, doubted him going into his clash with Eddie Alvarez (via MMAJunkie).

“Old Cocaine Conor,” Stephens said at a post-fight news conference. “He’s got a long path, bro. It’s all good promotion. I love it. I love to come in there right in front of his face and have him doubt me. I feel like (David) Feldman and him were up against me. Everybody was up against me. I came to another city. To feel this kind of resolve. Like (Israel) Adesanya said. Everybody doubted me. Everybody had me out. I went up to somebody else’s city and took out another king.

“He said I wasn’t a champion, but it ain’t hardware that makes you a champion. It’s heart. It’s grit. It’s resilience. It’s persistence. It’s willing to take a pay cut to make a delusion a reality. I bring my pain to purpose. You guys don’t know what the f*ck I had to deal with to get here. You’ll never know. But if feels f*cking good, dude. It feels f*cking good to be in this moment.”

McGregor claims that he will fight Stephens under the BKFC banner. The promotion’s President, David Feldman, admitted that he doesn’t know if the fight will actually happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes speaks out on close decision loss to Usman Nurmagomedov: 'I thought it was mine'

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims he's fighting Jeremy Stephens in BKFC following KnuckleMania V

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

BKFC President David Feldman has been told that Conor McGregor wants to fight Jeremy Stephens under bare knuckle rules, but will it happen?

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes
Usman Nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov dismisses immediate rematch with Paul Hughes following instant classic

Fernando Quiles - January 26, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov isn’t gung-ho over the idea of fighting Paul Hughes again anytime soon.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Conor McGregor confirms UFC shot down rumored boxing match against Logan Paul: "They weren't into it"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Conor McGregor has confirmed the UFC shot down his planned boxing match against Logan Paul.

Nate Diaz Conor McGregor UFC
Logan Paul

Nate Diaz mocks the Paul Brothers' recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He would've f*cked you both up"

Josh Evanoff - January 24, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz got a good laugh seeing Conor McGregor run into the Paul brothers.

Vadim Nemkov

Vadim Nemkov opens up on PFL future ahead of final fight on contract: "I'm not sure what they're going to offer me"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025
Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

Patricky Pitbull
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull parts ways with the PFL, signs with upstart Global Fight League

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull has parted ways with the PFL to sign with the GFL.

Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jeremy Stephens eyeing fight with BKFC boss Conor McGregor ahead of Eddie Alvarez bout: "Beat up my f*cking boss"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2025

Jeremy Stephens is still hoping to score a showdown with his BKFC boss, Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz torches Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul: 'You f***ing dorks'

Fernando Quiles - January 20, 2025

Nate Diaz roasted Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul during Inauguration Day.