Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Following his win over Alexander Volkanovski, many believed Islam Makhachev was the new #1 P4P fighter in the world. However, because of how close the fight was, the UFC opted to keep Volkanovski at number one.

It didn’t last long, though, as Jon Jones took that spot courtesy of his dominant win over Ciryl Gane. As you can imagine, Makhachev wasn’t too pleased with this turn of events.

Jones, on the other hand, is the UFC heavyweight champion, as we await further news on what his next bout will be.

As Makhachev continues to do the same, the star from Dagestan couldn’t help but poke fun at the rankings during a chat with Daniel Cormier.