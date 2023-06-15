UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win
Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.
This Saturday night, Arman Tsarukyan will return to the cage. He’ll go head to head with Joaquim Silva, attempting to build on the victory he pulled off over Damir Ismagulov in December. Prior to that, he was beaten by Mateusz Gamrot in an incredibly tight and technical decision.
In the eyes of many, Tsarukyan has what it takes to reach the top of the lightweight division – and it’s not hard to see why at the age of just 26.
One man who currently resides towards the top of the mountain is Charles Oliveira. Last weekend, ‘Do Bronx’ was able to knock off Beneil Dariush and potentially seal a rematch with Islam Makhachev.
RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CHARLES OLIVEIRA TKO’S BENEIL DARIUSH AT UFC 289
When asked about Oliveira and the match-up, Tsarukyan had the following to say.
“Charles is a good opponent, a good fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “He has a lot of experience, and he’s patient. It showed what level has Charles. For me, Charles is a present, I’m going to smash him, easy. Because his style for me is the best style.”
Tsarukyan backs himself against Oliveira
“I thought Dariush was going to win, for sure,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s in good shape. It was his last chance in his life, I think, to be a champion, to fight with Islam Makhachev. Because if he won, he could fight with Islam Makhachev, but now he lost and to go on the top, to be a contender, it takes a year, a year and a half, two years, you know. He’s not young like me. That’s why I thought he was going to give all himself in this fight. He did start to look good, but then something happened, he missed the punch, and it is what it is.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Arman Tsarukyan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira UFC