UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.

This Saturday night, Arman Tsarukyan will return to the cage. He’ll go head to head with Joaquim Silva, attempting to build on the victory he pulled off over Damir Ismagulov in December. Prior to that, he was beaten by Mateusz Gamrot in an incredibly tight and technical decision.

In the eyes of many, Tsarukyan has what it takes to reach the top of the lightweight division – and it’s not hard to see why at the age of just 26.

One man who currently resides towards the top of the mountain is Charles Oliveira. Last weekend, ‘Do Bronx’ was able to knock off Beneil Dariush and potentially seal a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CHARLES OLIVEIRA TKO’S BENEIL DARIUSH AT UFC 289

When asked about Oliveira and the match-up, Tsarukyan had the following to say.

“Charles is a good opponent, a good fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “He has a lot of experience, and he’s patient. It showed what level has Charles. For me, Charles is a present, I’m going to smash him, easy. Because his style for me is the best style.”