UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan views former champion Charles Oliveira as an “easy” win

By Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan believes he has what it takes to defeat Charles Oliveira if the two ever squared off inside the Octagon.

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira

This Saturday night, Arman Tsarukyan will return to the cage. He’ll go head to head with Joaquim Silva, attempting to build on the victory he pulled off over Damir Ismagulov in December. Prior to that, he was beaten by Mateusz Gamrot in an incredibly tight and technical decision.

In the eyes of many, Tsarukyan has what it takes to reach the top of the lightweight division – and it’s not hard to see why at the age of just 26.

One man who currently resides towards the top of the mountain is Charles Oliveira. Last weekend, ‘Do Bronx’ was able to knock off Beneil Dariush and potentially seal a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CHARLES OLIVEIRA TKO’S BENEIL DARIUSH AT UFC 289

When asked about Oliveira and the match-up, Tsarukyan had the following to say.

“Charles is a good opponent, a good fighter,” Tsarukyan said. “He has a lot of experience, and he’s patient. It showed what level has Charles. For me, Charles is a present, I’m going to smash him, easy. Because his style for me is the best style.”

Tsarukyan backs himself against Oliveira

“I thought Dariush was going to win, for sure,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s in good shape. It was his last chance in his life, I think, to be a champion, to fight with Islam Makhachev. Because if he won, he could fight with Islam Makhachev, but now he lost and to go on the top, to be a contender, it takes a year, a year and a half, two years, you know. He’s not young like me. That’s why I thought he was going to give all himself in this fight. He did start to look good, but then something happened, he missed the punch, and it is what it is.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Arman Tsarukyan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Charles Oliveira UFC

Related

Kyle Daukaus

Kyle Daukaus reveals several opponents turned him down in first fight since UFC release, hopeful to sign with Bellator or PFL after CFFC 120

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says punching Miami Heat mascot was "all a skit," despite sending him to hospital

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Conor McGregor has opened up on his altercation with the Miami Heat mascot.

Marvin Vettori and Khamzat Chimaev
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori open to Khamzat Chimaev fight after he beats Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75: "Bring him"

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

Marvin Vettori, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori discusses 'super weird' African rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Josh Evanoff - June 14, 2023

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori has given his thoughts on the rivalry between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor reportedly has two days to enter USADA testing pool in order to fight in 2023

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023

Time is running out on Conor McGregor if he wants to fight in 2023.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry booked to return at UFC 292 opposite Geoff Neal

Cole Shelton - June 14, 2023
Alex Pereira
UFC

Watch | Alex Pereira spooks unsuspecting fan during training session: “I thought I was going to die”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Alex Pereira spooked an unsuspecting fan during an outdoor training session.

Tom Aspinall, Alexander Volkov, UFC London
UFC

Official main card lineup announced for next month’s UFC London event

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

The official main card lineup for next month’s UFC London event has been announced.

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler eyes rematch with “absolute savage” Charles Oliveira following UFC 289: “See you at the top”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Michael Chandler is eyeing a rematch with ‘absolute savage’ Charles Oliveira following the former champ’s win at UFC 289.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived: “The story's not over yet”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived.