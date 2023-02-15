Islam Makhachev reacts after being denied top spot in UFC P4P rankings

Islam Makhachev is reacting after being denied top spot in the UFC P4P rankings.

It was just last weekend at UFC 284 that Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) defeated Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46). It was the Russian’s first lightweight title defense and with the victory he retained the belt.

Volkanovski, 34, fell short in his bid to become a double UFC champion.

At the post fight news conference, Makhachev made it clear that he was ‘the best fighter in the world’ stating:

“It doesn’t matter how I won today, now I’m not just champion, I’m the best fighter in the world. I am very happy. Now people are going to call me not just champ, but ‘best fighter in the world.’ This is my dream, and it doesn’t matter how I won, I’m very happy.”

Following UFC 284, the UFC posted it’s updated rankings for Pound-For-Pound status and Andrew Volkanovski, even with the recent loss to Makhachev, is still No. 1.

It was the Russian news outlet, ‘Za Khabiba’, who reported Makachev’s reaction to the news that he does not have the top spot in the P4P rankings:

“The road home is always good, no matter how long you fly. About the rankings, I never expected justice and still don’t, because we saw on the example of our other fighters, (Magomed) Ankalaev, Petr Yan, saw the attitude toward us always. The main thing, I flew 13,000 kilometers there, defeated their champion. They raised my hand, and with a raised hand, confidently with a belt flew home.”

The 31 year old Makachev was alluding to other Russian fighters, that being Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Yan (16-4 MMA), who he apparently feels were denied justice in the UFC as well.

What do you think of Makachev’s comments regarding coming in at No. 2 on the Pound-For-Pound list?

