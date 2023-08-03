Jake Paul takes aim at brother Logan’s attempt to steal Nate Diaz fight: “Not new Logan behavior”

Days out from his return against Nate Diaz, boxing star Jake Paul has taken a bit of a shot at his brother, Logan Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ is set to return to the ring on Saturday night opposite the UFC legend. For Jake Paul, the boxing match will be the first ten-rounder of his career. Furthermore, it’ll also be his first appearance since suffering the first defeat of his career to Tommy Fury in February.

For Nate Diaz, the boxing match will be the first of his career. However, it’s easy to forget that the fight nearly didn’t get booked. In the end, the former UFC title challenger chose to face Jake Paul over Logan Paul, as ‘The Maverick’ was also in the hunt for the fight. While not as accomplished as his brother, the WWE star recently booked his return for October.

For his part, Jake Paul discussed the saga in his face-to-face interview with Nate Diaz and Ariel Helwani. There, he took a bit of a shot at his brother, Logan Paul. He stated that his brother attempted to steal the fight from him, but also added that it’s not new behavior for the WWE star.

“I think we had always wanted to do this fight,” Jake Paul stated regarding his boxing match with Nate Diaz. “Once he became a free agent those talks started, right away. It was my brother who was trying to swoop in and take it from me, the opposite way around.”

He continued, “It is what it is, business is business. You know it’s not new Logan behavior.”

What do you make of these comments about Logan Paul? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on Saturday?