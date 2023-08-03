Jake Paul takes aim at brother Logan’s attempt to steal Nate Diaz fight: “Not new Logan behavior”

By Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Days out from his return against Nate Diaz, boxing star Jake Paul has taken a bit of a shot at his brother, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ is set to return to the ring on Saturday night opposite the UFC legend. For Jake Paul, the boxing match will be the first ten-rounder of his career. Furthermore, it’ll also be his first appearance since suffering the first defeat of his career to Tommy Fury in February.

For Nate Diaz, the boxing match will be the first of his career. However, it’s easy to forget that the fight nearly didn’t get booked. In the end, the former UFC title challenger chose to face Jake Paul over Logan Paul, as ‘The Maverick’ was also in the hunt for the fight. While not as accomplished as his brother, the WWE star recently booked his return for October.

For his part, Jake Paul discussed the saga in his face-to-face interview with Nate Diaz and Ariel Helwani. There, he took a bit of a shot at his brother, Logan Paul. He stated that his brother attempted to steal the fight from him, but also added that it’s not new behavior for the WWE star.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

“I think we had always wanted to do this fight,” Jake Paul stated regarding his boxing match with Nate Diaz. “Once he became a free agent those talks started, right away. It was my brother who was trying to swoop in and take it from me, the opposite way around.”

He continued, “It is what it is, business is business. You know it’s not new Logan behavior.”

What do you make of these comments about Logan Paul? Are you excited for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz on Saturday?

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

WATCH | Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams get into physical altercation after faceoff

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023
Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson
Francis Ngannou

Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “We’re here to win”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Jake Paul has given his official prediction for his highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s offer for the two to compete in an MMA fight for $10 million.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager reveals potential retirement with loss to Nate Diaz: "He may"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

Boxing star Jake Paul could end his career with a loss to Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz just wants to fight.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

In the main event of an ESPN+ pay-per-view boxing match, Jake Paul is set to return from his first career loss as he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz.