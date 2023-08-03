Nate Diaz laughs off Jake Paul calling him a bully: “You’re influencing people to do anything for clout”

By Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Ahead of his boxing debut, Nate Diaz has laughed off Jake Paul’s attempt to paint him as the bad guy.

Nate Diaz

The Stockton slugger has been out of competition since a September submission win over Tony Ferguson. Following that win at UFC 279, Nate Diaz became a free agent for the first time in over a decade. He quickly zeroed in on a boxing match with Jake Paul as his next fight.

The two are slated to clash this Saturday night on ESPN and DAZN pay-per-view. Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul stated that Nate Diaz is a bully and a bad influence. The YouTuber added that he plans to bully the former UFC title challenger around the ring on Saturday night.

The whole comment seems to have confused Nate Diaz, as he stated in a recent interview with DAZN Boxing. Discussing the situation after his press conference with Jake Paul, he shot back at the influencer. In the interview, the former UFC welterweight stated that his opponent has done more to be a bully and bad influence than just about anybody. He also added that his foe changes his demeanor based on the crowd.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL TAKES AIM AT BROTHER LOGAN’S ATTEMPT TO STEAL NATE DIAZ FIGHT: “NOT NEW LOGAN BEHAVIOR”

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

“He keeps calling me the bully and the bad guy and s*it,” Nate Diaz said in the interview referring to Jake Paul’s recent comments. “They said they started the term influencer right? Yeah, f*ck the robot. You’re influencing people to do anything for clout, like that s*it. You’re acting out, you know.”

He continued, “I was sitting with him in the room the other day, just chilling. We get up here, and he’s going to act out just for [attention]. That’s a bad influence, haha… There’s no need to get disrespectful and talk a lot of s*it, I’m a competitor here. He’s a little f*cker, and that’s what I’m dealing with.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Jake Paul takes aim at brother Logan's attempt to steal Nate Diaz fight: "Not new Logan behavior"

Josh Evanoff - August 3, 2023
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams get into physical altercation after faceoff

Cole Shelton - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams got into an altercation after their faceoff on Thursday.

Francis-Ngannou-Mike-Tyson
Francis Ngannou

Boxing legend Mike Tyson set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for Tyson Fury fight: “We’re here to win”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is set to train and corner Francis Ngannou for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Nate Diaz
UFC

Nate Diaz explains why he walked out of face-to-face interview with Jake Paul: “Sometimes less is more”

Susan Cox - August 3, 2023

Nate Diaz is explaining why he walked out of a face-to-face interview with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares his official prediction for upcoming boxing match with Nate Diaz

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023

Jake Paul has given his official prediction for his highly-anticipated boxing showdown with Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Harry Kettle - August 3, 2023
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul explains why he doesn't "respect" Nate Diaz as a "person" ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Jake Paul admits he doesn’t respect Nate Diaz as a person.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz claims he's in on Jake Paul's "secret" that MMA fighters can't box: "I'm not your average MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz says he’s in on Jake Paul’s secret that MMA fighters aren’t good boxers.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul's manager reveals potential retirement with loss to Nate Diaz: "He may"

Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2023

Boxing star Jake Paul could end his career with a loss to Nate Diaz on Saturday night.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

WATCH | Nate Diaz leaves face-to-face interview with Jake Paul early after being criticized of not promoting the fight enough

Cole Shelton - August 2, 2023

Nate Diaz just wants to fight.