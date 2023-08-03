Nate Diaz laughs off Jake Paul calling him a bully: “You’re influencing people to do anything for clout”

Ahead of his boxing debut, Nate Diaz has laughed off Jake Paul’s attempt to paint him as the bad guy.

The Stockton slugger has been out of competition since a September submission win over Tony Ferguson. Following that win at UFC 279, Nate Diaz became a free agent for the first time in over a decade. He quickly zeroed in on a boxing match with Jake Paul as his next fight.

The two are slated to clash this Saturday night on ESPN and DAZN pay-per-view. Ahead of the fight, Jake Paul stated that Nate Diaz is a bully and a bad influence. The YouTuber added that he plans to bully the former UFC title challenger around the ring on Saturday night.

The whole comment seems to have confused Nate Diaz, as he stated in a recent interview with DAZN Boxing. Discussing the situation after his press conference with Jake Paul, he shot back at the influencer. In the interview, the former UFC welterweight stated that his opponent has done more to be a bully and bad influence than just about anybody. He also added that his foe changes his demeanor based on the crowd.

“He keeps calling me the bully and the bad guy and s*it,” Nate Diaz said in the interview referring to Jake Paul’s recent comments. “They said they started the term influencer right? Yeah, f*ck the robot. You’re influencing people to do anything for clout, like that s*it. You’re acting out, you know.”

He continued, “I was sitting with him in the room the other day, just chilling. We get up here, and he’s going to act out just for [attention]. That’s a bad influence, haha… There’s no need to get disrespectful and talk a lot of s*it, I’m a competitor here. He’s a little f*cker, and that’s what I’m dealing with.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul?