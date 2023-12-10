Khalil Rountree explains why fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira would make sense: “You have two explosive, dynamic fighters”

By Fernando Quiles - December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree isn’t pounding the table to fight UFC lightweight champion Alex Pereira this second, but he does believe the fight would have some juice to it.

Khalil Rountree

Rountree has been rolling inside the Octagon as of late. He recently extended his winning streak to five by stopping Anthony Smith via TKO in the third round. “The War Horse” earned his second “Performance of the Night” bonus as a result of his handiwork at UFC Vegas 83.

Khalil Rountree Likes Idea Of Fighting Alex Pereira

Khalil Rountree spoke to reporters during the UFC Vegas 83 post-fight press conference, and he said that while he doesn’t expect to jump the line for a UFC light heavyweight title opportunity, he still wants the Alex Pereira fight due to their exciting fighting styles (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t think you guys have any record of me calling anybody out,” Rountree said. “But in my mind, knowing that if I beat Anthony Smith, that would get me into the top 10. I know that the way that the rankings work and I’m just 12. I know I have to be in the top 10 to even be worthy of fighting for a title. Say I get No. 10 and not No. 8 where Anthony was. From No. 9, in my opinion and I think in the fans’ opinion, the most exciting fight would be me vs. Pereira. That’s just what I’ve seen with comments, things like that. After the fight, I was flooded with people tagging me and things.”

Rountree went on to say that he will stay ready in case he gets the call to fight for a UFC title for the first time in his pro MMA career.

“I’m like, I think it makes sense for two dynamic strikers, powerful strikers. I don’t plan to shoot any takedowns. I don’t think I’ve shot a takedown ever in my career. I don’t think that he’s necessarily going to shoot for any takedowns because the guy is a warrior. So then you have two explosive, dynamic (fighters). Now, me being in the top 10, in my mind, it just makes sense. I’m putting in the work every day and I’m prepared for anything. I’m not saying, ‘This is what I want. Give it to me now.’ But, I think that it would make sense, and that’s kind of where I stand.”

Rountree will turn 34 years old in February 2024 and it seems he is now entering his prime. If he continues on this hot streak, a UFC title shot won’t seem so far-fetched.

