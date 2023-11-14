Dustin Poirier confident that Charles Oliveira is capable of dethroning Islam Makhachev: “He can win that fight”

Dustin Poirier believes that Charles Oliveira has what it takes to dethrone Islam Makhachev in a future rematch.

At UFC 294, Islam Makhachev was initially scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, as a result of ‘Do Bronx’ suffering a nasty cut in training, he was forced to withdraw. Alexander Volkanovski replaced him on short notice and ultimately, came up short in a knockout defeat to the star from Dagestan.

Following the win, rumors started floating around that Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 would be rearranged for UFC 297 in January. Alas, that isn’t going to happen, with Makhachev not quite being ready in time.

The promotion is seemingly aiming to get the fight done for later in the year and in the eyes of Dustin Poirier, the Brazilian challenger has a real shot at recapturing the strap.