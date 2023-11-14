Dustin Poirier confident that Charles Oliveira is capable of dethroning Islam Makhachev: “He can win that fight”

By Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Dustin Poirier believes that Charles Oliveira has what it takes to dethrone Islam Makhachev in a future rematch.

Charles Oliveira celebrating

At UFC 294, Islam Makhachev was initially scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira. Unfortunately, as a result of ‘Do Bronx’ suffering a nasty cut in training, he was forced to withdraw. Alexander Volkanovski replaced him on short notice and ultimately, came up short in a knockout defeat to the star from Dagestan.

Following the win, rumors started floating around that Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 would be rearranged for UFC 297 in January. Alas, that isn’t going to happen, with Makhachev not quite being ready in time.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV REACTS AFTER DANA WHITE MULLS POTENTIAL PLAN TO REBOOK CHARLES OLIVEIRA FIGHT: “I DON’T THINK IT’S A GOOD IDEA”

The promotion is seemingly aiming to get the fight done for later in the year and in the eyes of Dustin Poirier, the Brazilian challenger has a real shot at recapturing the strap.

Poirier favors Oliveira

“If Oliveira’s mindset is in, if he’s the same guy who fought me, who fought (Michael) Chandler, I think he can win that fight,” Poirier said. “I don’t think he wanted to fight in that title fight. He looked like he didn’t want to be there. He quit on himself, it looked like.

“That’s my opinion. But I know personally he has the skills to beat the best guys in the world, and he has done that time and time again. If he goes in there with his mindset locked in, ready to go, I think he can beat him.”

‘The Diamond’ proceeded to give his thoughts on Islam Makhachev.

“He’s been competing for a long time, he’s the champ, he’s defending his belt, he’s only going to continue to get better,” Poirier said. “He’s surrounded by great guys, a great camp, great team, and he’s going to continue to get better. Everybody’s getting so good at everything. Looking at somebody as a one-dimensional fighter – those days are kind of gone.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who do you favor in the rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

