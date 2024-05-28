Demetrious Johnson doubles down on belief that Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou in MMA fight

Demetrious Johnson stands by his opinion that Anthony Joshua would beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight.

Back in March, Joshua and “The Predator” went one-on-one inside the boxing ring. Ngannou stunned the combat sports world when he nearly defeated Tyson Fury in their exhibition showdown, and he was hoping to capitalize on that momentum. Instead, Joshua ended up scoring two knockdowns before brutally shutting the lights off the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in round two.

While it was a stern reminder that MMA fighters are in a boxer’s world inside the ring, “Mighty Mouse” took it a step further and said that AJ would find the same success inside the cage. Fans panned Johnson for that assessment, but he’s sticking to his guns.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU OPENS UP ON DEVASTATING KNOCKOUT LOSS TO ANTHONY JOSHUA: “I WASN’T THERE ANYMORE”