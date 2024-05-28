Demetrious Johnson doubles down on belief that Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou in MMA fight

By Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson stands by his opinion that Anthony Joshua would beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight.

Anthony Joshua KOs Francis Ngannou

Back in March, Joshua and “The Predator” went one-on-one inside the boxing ring. Ngannou stunned the combat sports world when he nearly defeated Tyson Fury in their exhibition showdown, and he was hoping to capitalize on that momentum. Instead, Joshua ended up scoring two knockdowns before brutally shutting the lights off the former UFC Heavyweight Champion in round two.

While it was a stern reminder that MMA fighters are in a boxer’s world inside the ring, “Mighty Mouse” took it a step further and said that AJ would find the same success inside the cage. Fans panned Johnson for that assessment, but he’s sticking to his guns.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU OPENS UP ON DEVASTATING KNOCKOUT LOSS TO ANTHONY JOSHUA: “I WASN’T THERE ANYMORE”

Demetrious Johnson Holds Firm in Belief that Anthony Joshua Would Beat Francis Ngnanou Under MMA Rules

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Demetrious Johnson doubled down on his original comments on how an MMA fight between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou would play out.

“It’s not like Francis is some world-class kickboxer,” Johnson said. “You look at all Francis fights, he does have some submission wins, he does have some where he takes somebody down.

“But if I can take a guy like Anthony Joshua, who is an athletic specimen, who understands range and distance, and I train him for six months — six months — to defend a takedown, check the leg kick, and just box. You’re not going to have 16-ounce gloves. The distance doesn’t change at all. … So if I can take somebody who is athletic, which, Anthony Joshua is athletic, it’s an easy fight.”

Joshua is currently waiting on what will transpire in the rematch between newly-minted unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Usyk defeated Fury in a thrilling 12-round affair, and a rematch clause is in place. While AJ has yet to go one-on-one with Fury, he’s already suffered two losses against Usyk.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Demetrious Johnson Francis Ngannou

Related

Darren Till

Darren Till aiming for Jake Paul fight with KO win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024
David Benavidez
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis recalls the moment he knew David Benavidez was the real deal: "I didn't know he was one of those guys"

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Gervonta Davis didn’t know just how good David Benavidez is until he attended one of his fights.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight ahead of Jake Paul fight, representatives give positive update

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently had a medical issue on a flight, but it appears he is doing well.

Paige VanZant punches Elle Brooke
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant & Elle Brooke show mutual interest in rematch, '12 Gauge' feels split draw was "nuts"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Paige VanZant doesn’t believe the judges made the right decision at the end of her showdown with Elle Brooke.

Elle Brooke punches Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant gets ruthlessly trolled by fight fans following draw with Elle Brooke

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Fans did not let up after Paige VanZant was dropped by Elle Brooke in their split draw.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III confirmed as an exhibition boxing match

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia's positive B sample, goes off on "b****ass" Oscar De La Hoya

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Devin Haney has spoken out on Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample VADA test, and he has some choice words for Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya.

Greg Hardy knocked out
Greg Hardy

Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.

Ryan Garcia, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul sues Ryan Garcia for defamation over allegations about PRIME drink: "No need to lie about the facts"

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

It seems that Logan Paul will be seeing boxing star Ryan Garcia in court sooner rather than later.

Oleksandr Usyk, The Rock
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

REPORT | Oleksandr Usyk added to the cast of 'The Smashing Machine' starring The Rock

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

Fresh off his victory over Tyson Fury in the boxing ring, Oleksandr Usyk will be taking his talents to the big screen.