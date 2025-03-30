Ilia Topuria shares massive update on his next UFC fight with huge claim about lightweight title picture

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 30, 2025

Ilia Topuria has provided an update on his next fight with a big claim.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298

Topuria will officially vacate the UFC Featherweight Championship once the UFC 314 main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes begins. When it was announced that Topuria is moving up to the 155-pound division, many assumed that “El Leyenda” will be getting a shot at Islam Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight Championship. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that Makhachev vs. Topuria isn’t a lock for the next lightweight title fight.

If you ask Topuria, however, he’ll tell you that the championship bout has been guaranteed.

Ilia Topuria Says UFC Lightweight Title Fight Promised

Speaking to reporters in Madrid, Ilia Topuria revealed that a 155-pound title opportunity is owed to him (via Irati Prat).

“The UFC promised me I’d fight for the belt. That’s why I vacated it. And they’ve always kept their promise.”

Much has been made over what’s next for Topuria. While some believe that the former 145-pound ruler will get his fight against Islam Makhachev this summer, others aren’t convinced. During a recent “Fight Companion” live stream, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan shared his belief that Topuria will not be fighting for lightweight gold right away.

“I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said. “I wonder what they’re gonna do with Topuria. I like Topuria vs Oliveira. Oliveira is so tall, so dangerous everywhere, huge reach advantage. Those lightweights are real big, Islam’s huge.”

Makhachev’s team has made it clear that they don’t want Topuria to be the next UFC lightweight title challenger. Makhachev argues that he’s already fought a former featherweight champion in Alexander Volkanovski twice. Ultimately, it’ll be up to the UFC brass to determine what is next in the lightweight title picture.

