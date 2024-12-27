Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.

Cerrone recently revealed he will returning to fighting and on December 27, it was revealed he is back in the drug testing pool. Cerrone has submitted his first test since re-joining the pool, which will allow him to compete again. When exactly he re-entered the pool or when he’s eligible to fight is uncertain.

Look who's back in the UFC's drug testing pool…. none other than Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Seemingly cements that he's serious about this comeback in 2025#UFC pic.twitter.com/4j7wtutCUW — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 27, 2024

Cerrone hasn’t fought since July of 2022 when he suffered a stoppage loss to Jim Miller. The veteran announced his retirement in Octagon but recently revealed he would be returning.

“I’m chasing greatness 50 [Zuffa] fights,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram . “Not only do I want a win. I want a finish. I want a bonus. Most wins in UFC history, most finishes, Most bonuses. Most walks to that cage.

Cerrone is 36-17 and 2 NC as a pro. He has notable wins over Al Iaquinta, Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, Eddie Alvarez, Jim Miller, Matt Brown, and Edson Barboza among others.