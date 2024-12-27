Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms

By Cole Shelton - December 27, 2024

Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.

Donald Cerrone

Cerrone recently revealed he will returning to fighting and on December 27, it was revealed he is back in the drug testing pool. Cerrone has submitted his first test since re-joining the pool, which will allow him to compete again. When exactly he re-entered the pool or when he’s eligible to fight is uncertain.

Cerrone hasn’t fought since July of 2022 when he suffered a stoppage loss to Jim Miller. The veteran announced his retirement in Octagon but recently revealed he would be returning.

“I’m chasing greatness 50 [Zuffa] fights,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram . “Not only do I want a win. I want a finish. I want a bonus. Most wins in UFC history, most finishes, Most bonuses. Most walks to that cage.

Cerrone is 36-17 and 2 NC as a pro. He has notable wins over Al Iaquinta, Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, Eddie Alvarez, Jim Miller, Matt Brown, and Edson Barboza among others.

Donald Cerrone plans to return in the summer

Donald Cerrone says he is planning a summer return.

Speaking on Adam “Pacman” Jones’ podcast Cerrone revealed he is looking to make his comeback in June or July.

“I just re-entered the testing pool, so I have to be six months clean,” Cerrone said. Probably June, July we’ll come back. Coming back for just two more (fights). I want 50 fights in the UFC. I promised the wife, no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more and that’s it.”

Cerrone also said he will be coming back to middleweight when he returns as he doesn’t want to cut weight.

“I think it will be 185 [pounds],” Cerrone said. “We’ll see how my weight maintains when I start picking up training.”

Cerrone has fought at lightweight and welterweight. Who he will face in his return is to be seen, but many fans will be eager to see ‘Cowboy’ fight again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

UFC legend urges Robert Whittaker to move up to light heavyweight: 'Let's encourage that'

Fernando Quiles - December 27, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Three UFC fights that make sense for Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Conor McGregor may well return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2025 – and there are some interesting fights he could take if he does.

Alex Pereira
UFC

How Alex Pereira could cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time in 2025

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

Alex Pereira has already done some incredible things in mixed martial arts – but he could take things to a whole new level in 2025.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
UFC

Alex Volkanovski reveals attribute he'd like as a fighter

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC legend Alex Volkanovski has revealed what kind of attribute he’d like to add to his arsenal as a mixed martial artist.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley explains why he's taking a break from social media

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has explained why he wants to take a break from social media ahead of his proposed return to the cage.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya plans to remind fans of his greatness in UFC Saudi Arabia return: "Y'all must've forgot"

Josh Evanoff - December 26, 2024
Islam Makhachev
Javier Mendez

Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev can win UFC middleweight title: 'It's a matter of whether he wants to'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez has full confidence in Islam Makhachev’s ability to capture gold at 185 pounds.

Alex Pereira
UFC

Retired UFC fan favorite says Alex Pereira has already earned Hall of Fame honors: 'Look at what he has done'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One retired UFC fighter believes Alex Pereira already has the accolades of a Hall of Famer.

Conor McGregor
Eddie Alvarez

MMA legend doubts Conor McGregor fights outside UFC anytime soon: 'I just know how difficult it is'

Fernando Quiles - December 26, 2024

One former UFC legend doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be fighting outside of the UFC again for a long time, and that’s if he ever does get the chance.

Ilia Topuria
Dan Hooker

Popular UFC lightweight blasts Ilia Topuria for copying Conor McGregor: 'D*ckhead'

Fernando Quiles - December 24, 2024

One notable UFC lightweight contender is taking aim at Ilia Topuria for using the Conor McGregor playbook.