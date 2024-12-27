Donald Cerrone officially re-enters testing pool as comeback looms
Donald Cerrone has taken a big step towards his looming return to the UFC.
Cerrone recently revealed he will returning to fighting and on December 27, it was revealed he is back in the drug testing pool. Cerrone has submitted his first test since re-joining the pool, which will allow him to compete again. When exactly he re-entered the pool or when he’s eligible to fight is uncertain.
Cerrone hasn’t fought since July of 2022 when he suffered a stoppage loss to Jim Miller. The veteran announced his retirement in Octagon but recently revealed he would be returning.
“I’m chasing greatness 50 [Zuffa] fights,” Cerrone wrote on Instagram . “Not only do I want a win. I want a finish. I want a bonus. Most wins in UFC history, most finishes, Most bonuses. Most walks to that cage.
Cerrone is 36-17 and 2 NC as a pro. He has notable wins over Al Iaquinta, Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez, Eddie Alvarez, Jim Miller, Matt Brown, and Edson Barboza among others.
Donald Cerrone plans to return in the summer
Donald Cerrone says he is planning a summer return.
Speaking on Adam “Pacman” Jones’ podcast Cerrone revealed he is looking to make his comeback in June or July.
“I just re-entered the testing pool, so I have to be six months clean,” Cerrone said. Probably June, July we’ll come back. Coming back for just two more (fights). I want 50 fights in the UFC. I promised the wife, no matter what happens, no matter the outcome, two more and that’s it.”
Cerrone also said he will be coming back to middleweight when he returns as he doesn’t want to cut weight.
“I think it will be 185 [pounds],” Cerrone said. “We’ll see how my weight maintains when I start picking up training.”
Cerrone has fought at lightweight and welterweight. Who he will face in his return is to be seen, but many fans will be eager to see ‘Cowboy’ fight again.
