Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement following recent eye injury: “I want to be able to play with my kids”

By Josh Evanoff - April 1, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo could retire following his recent injury.

Henry Cejudo

‘Triple C’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Seattle in February. Back for the first time since a lopsided loss to Merab Dvalishvili last year, the former UFC champion met Song Yadong. Riding a two-fight losing streak entering the event, Henry Cejudo badly needed a win. Instead, he left the cage last month with a stoppage loss and an injured eye.

In the five-round headliner, the former champion was eye-poked several times. Near the end of the third round, there was a lengthy break in the action following an eyepoke to Henry Cejudo. While he made it out of the round, he couldn’t fight into the fourth, sending the bout to the scorecards. As Yadong wasn’t penalized for the infraction, he wound up earning a decision win. Not only did Cejudo come away with a defeat, but he’s still dealing with vision issues two months later.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Triple C’ discussed his recent loss at UFC Seattle. There, the 38-year-old admitted that he could be forced to retire due to damage to his eye. While Henry Cejudo still wants to compete, he’s not willing to risk long-term damage given his family. As of now, the bantamweight is still healing, but is still seeing double on occasion.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL INTERESTED IN COLBY COVINGTON REMATCH FOR PLANNED UFC RETURN: “BUCKLEY BUSTED HIS A*S UP!”

Henry Cejudo Michael Bisping

(via Zuffa LLC)

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is mulling retirement following recent loss

“I sound like a crybaby, but it’s the worst injury I’ve had,” Henry Cejudo stated in the interview. “I actually got a second opinion, I went to Sean [O’Malley’s] doctor. The other one, he said my eye would be good in a month, but every time I watch TV or I’m looking down, I still see double. It’s been a month and it was a little pinkie that went inside[my eye] and I’m still not 100 percent. My doctor said it would be like another month. ‘Korean Zombie’ [Chan Sung Jung] has the same symptoms, and it was the reason he had to retire. I’m seeing double. When I put my eye a certain way, I’ll see two feet.”

He continued, “Luckily it’s only when I lay down or I look down, but it took me like five days for my eye to stop seeing double when I got hurt. It’s not the fact I couldn’t see, but I was seeing two people. I never really saw the sport of mixed martial arts as kind of dangerous. I talked to my wife, and I think this could potentially be my last fight. One more and that’s it… I want to be able to play with my kids. I want to be able to not f*cking lose an eye. That’s kind of how I’m feeling right now to be quite honest with you.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Henry Cejudo is currently planning on filing an appeal to overturn his February loss to a no-contest. However, as of now, the appeal has not been filed with the Washington State Department of Licensing.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you think Henry Cejudo will fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis shares scatching prediction for Tony Ferguson fight in GFL

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025
Carlos Prates Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena
Carlos Prates

UFC 315: Carlos Prates shares prediction for Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

Rising UFC star Carlos Prates has shared his prediction for the welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall urged to move on from UFC title unification fight against Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time believes Tom Aspinall should stop waiting for Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor planned early retirement 10 years ago, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 1, 2025

One former UFC slugger believes Conor McGregor told the public of his plans to leave fighting 10 years ago.

Brandon Moreno defeats Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City
Steve Erceg

Brandon Moreno reveals how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg at UFC Mexico City

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

Brandon Moreno has revealed how he was able to defeat Steve Erceg in their clash at UFC Mexico City last weekend.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Darren Till hits back at Mike Perry for claiming he turned down fight offer

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025
Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady calls out Colby Covington in frustrated rant

Harry Kettle - April 1, 2025

UFC contender Sean Brady has called out fellow welterweight rival, the always controversial Colby Covington, in quite the rant.

Brandon Moreno, Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg after UFC Mexico City?

Cole Shelton - April 1, 2025

The UFC was in Mexico City, Mexico, on Saturday, March 29, for UFC Mexico City. The main event saw flyweight contenders throw down as Brandon Moreno took on Steve Erceg.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal interested in Colby Covington rematch for planned UFC return: "Buckley busted his a*s up!"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Colby Covington again.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Zack Snyder to direct new UFC and Turki Alalshikh-produced movie 'Brawler'

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2025

Acclaimed director Zack Snyder is working with the UFC and Turki Alalshikh.