Henry Cejudo contemplating retirement following recent eye injury: “I want to be able to play with my kids”

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo could retire following his recent injury.

‘Triple C’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Seattle in February. Back for the first time since a lopsided loss to Merab Dvalishvili last year, the former UFC champion met Song Yadong. Riding a two-fight losing streak entering the event, Henry Cejudo badly needed a win. Instead, he left the cage last month with a stoppage loss and an injured eye.

In the five-round headliner, the former champion was eye-poked several times. Near the end of the third round, there was a lengthy break in the action following an eyepoke to Henry Cejudo. While he made it out of the round, he couldn’t fight into the fourth, sending the bout to the scorecards. As Yadong wasn’t penalized for the infraction, he wound up earning a decision win. Not only did Cejudo come away with a defeat, but he’s still dealing with vision issues two months later.

Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Triple C’ discussed his recent loss at UFC Seattle. There, the 38-year-old admitted that he could be forced to retire due to damage to his eye. While Henry Cejudo still wants to compete, he’s not willing to risk long-term damage given his family. As of now, the bantamweight is still healing, but is still seeing double on occasion.

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is mulling retirement following recent loss

“I sound like a crybaby, but it’s the worst injury I’ve had,” Henry Cejudo stated in the interview. “I actually got a second opinion, I went to Sean [O’Malley’s] doctor. The other one, he said my eye would be good in a month, but every time I watch TV or I’m looking down, I still see double. It’s been a month and it was a little pinkie that went inside[my eye] and I’m still not 100 percent. My doctor said it would be like another month. ‘Korean Zombie’ [Chan Sung Jung] has the same symptoms, and it was the reason he had to retire. I’m seeing double. When I put my eye a certain way, I’ll see two feet.”

He continued, “Luckily it’s only when I lay down or I look down, but it took me like five days for my eye to stop seeing double when I got hurt. It’s not the fact I couldn’t see, but I was seeing two people. I never really saw the sport of mixed martial arts as kind of dangerous. I talked to my wife, and I think this could potentially be my last fight. One more and that’s it… I want to be able to play with my kids. I want to be able to not f*cking lose an eye. That’s kind of how I’m feeling right now to be quite honest with you.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Henry Cejudo is currently planning on filing an appeal to overturn his February loss to a no-contest. However, as of now, the appeal has not been filed with the Washington State Department of Licensing.

