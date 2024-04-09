Dustin Poirier reveals UFC hasn’t offered Islam Makhachev fight despite recent chatter: “I don’t know what’s next”

By Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Dustin Poirier expects the UFC to tell him soon if he’s going to fight Islam Makhachev or not.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier

‘The Diamond’ is fresh off a return to the ring last month at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje last July, Dustin Poirier entered the bout as an underdog. For the first round, the former interim lightweight champion looked as such against ‘The God Of War’.

However, in round two, Dustin Poirier halted the Frenchman’s hype train. He scored a brutal knockout victory over Saint-Denis and quickly called for a title bout against Islam Makhachev. For his part, the Russian hasn’t competed since a knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski last October. Despite talks of a bout with Justin Gaethje, Makhachev accepted the callout.

On social media, the two have exchanged messages over the last few weeks. Islam Makhachev himself pitched a June fight date for the two, and Dustin Poirier accepted. However, it seems that talk of a UFC lightweight title bout between the two is a bit premature. In a recent interview with Theo Von, Poirier discussed the potential fight.

There, Dustin Poirier admitted that he hadn’t even heard from the UFC about a fight with Islam Makhachev. While that’s a bit disappointing, ‘The Diamond’ added that he expects to find out if he’ll get a title shot shortly.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE AGREES WITH MAX HOLLOWAY’S UFC 300 PITCH WITH MARK COLEMAN, SAYS HE’S BETTER THAN ‘F*CKING LOSER’ JORGE MASVIDAL BEING INVOLVED

Dustin Poirier admits UFC hasn’t contacted him about Islam Makhachev title fight

“No, no. I don’t know what’s next.” Dustin Poirier responded when asked if the UFC had offered him a title fight against Islam Makhachev for later this year. “No, but I think we’re going to hear it soon. Yeah, I know [that we’ll find out soon], yeah. Breaking news.”

The company may be waiting on this Saturday’s event to figure out what direction to take Islam Makhachev. The landmark UFC 300 card currently features two massive lightweight bouts, in the form of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

All four men have stated in recent weeks, that they expect to fight Islam Makhachev with a victory. While that might be their hope, it seems that Dustin Poirier is in the driver’s seat at the moment in regard to a title shot.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier later this year?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Jake Paul, Sean Strickland, UFC

Sean Strickland vents frustration over UFC fighter pay, expresses interest in fighting Jake Paul: “You don't leave this sport happy or well”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024
Georges St-Pierre, Floyd Mayweather
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for mixed-rules fight: "I'm not that stupid"

Josh Evanoff - April 9, 2024

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre once nearly fought Floyd Mayweather.

Zuffa LLC (Poirier)
UFC

Dustin Poirier names four UFC fighters who he'd pick to stop an Alien invasion, including one former opponent

Curtis Calhoun - April 9, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is prepared to put an Avengers-like team together if Earth gets invaded by aliens.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway predicts his UFC 300 bout against Justin Gaethje will be a "Hall of Fame fight"

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Max Holloway is expecting his UFC 300 fight against Justin Gaethje to be entertaining from start to finish.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next: “Tsarukyan would be probably the lowest-selling fight”

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Daniel Cormier is explaining why Islam Makhachev should fight Dustin Poirier next and not the winner of Oliveira vs. Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira celebrating

Charles Oliveira responds after being dubbed a ‘one-dimensional’ fighter by UFC 300 opponent Arman Tsarukyan

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024
Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Henry Cejudo says Jon Jones should go after 'two-faced c*nt' drug sample collector for defamation of character

Susan Cox - April 9, 2024

Henry Cejudo is saying Jon Jones should go after the ‘two-faced c*nt’ drug sample collector for defamation of character.

Joe Rogan, Max Holloway
Justin Gaethje

Alexander Volkanovski backs Max Holloway to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 9, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has backed Max Holloway to get the job done and defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Raul Rosas Jr and Ricky Turcios
Raul Rosas Jr.

Coach reveals UFC "compensated" Ricky Turcios, claims Raul Rosas Jr. was cleared to fight at UFC Mexico City

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

Alex Morono, the head coach of Ricky Turcios says the UFC took care of the bantamweight after his canceled fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico City.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161
Jim Miller

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 161 with Jim Miller and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - April 9, 2024

The 161st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 300 on Saturday.