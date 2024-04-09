Dustin Poirier reveals UFC hasn’t offered Islam Makhachev fight despite recent chatter: “I don’t know what’s next”

Dustin Poirier expects the UFC to tell him soon if he’s going to fight Islam Makhachev or not.

‘The Diamond’ is fresh off a return to the ring last month at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje last July, Dustin Poirier entered the bout as an underdog. For the first round, the former interim lightweight champion looked as such against ‘The God Of War’.

However, in round two, Dustin Poirier halted the Frenchman’s hype train. He scored a brutal knockout victory over Saint-Denis and quickly called for a title bout against Islam Makhachev. For his part, the Russian hasn’t competed since a knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski last October. Despite talks of a bout with Justin Gaethje, Makhachev accepted the callout.

On social media, the two have exchanged messages over the last few weeks. Islam Makhachev himself pitched a June fight date for the two, and Dustin Poirier accepted. However, it seems that talk of a UFC lightweight title bout between the two is a bit premature. In a recent interview with Theo Von, Poirier discussed the potential fight.

There, Dustin Poirier admitted that he hadn’t even heard from the UFC about a fight with Islam Makhachev. While that’s a bit disappointing, ‘The Diamond’ added that he expects to find out if he’ll get a title shot shortly.

Dustin Poirier admits UFC hasn’t contacted him about Islam Makhachev title fight

“No, no. I don’t know what’s next.” Dustin Poirier responded when asked if the UFC had offered him a title fight against Islam Makhachev for later this year. “No, but I think we’re going to hear it soon. Yeah, I know [that we’ll find out soon], yeah. Breaking news.”

The company may be waiting on this Saturday’s event to figure out what direction to take Islam Makhachev. The landmark UFC 300 card currently features two massive lightweight bouts, in the form of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

All four men have stated in recent weeks, that they expect to fight Islam Makhachev with a victory. While that might be their hope, it seems that Dustin Poirier is in the driver’s seat at the moment in regard to a title shot.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you want to see Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier later this year?