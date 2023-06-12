Irene Aldana issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Irene Aldana has issued a statement following her championship loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 last weekend.

In the main event of UFC 289, Irene Aldana failed to capture the UFC bantamweight title. She went up against Amanda Nunes, the woman many considered to be the GOAT. Outside of clipping Nunes on the counter in the first round, Aldana didn’t really do a whole lot of note throughout the course of the contest.

Nunes went on to secure a lopsided unanimous decision win. Following her triumph, she announced her retirement from mixed martial arts.

While many are focusing on Nunes, and rightly so, Aldana has been forced to lick her wounds and prepare for what comes next. In the following statement, she made it crystal clear that she’s still going after the belt.

Irene Aldana issues a statement following her loss last night in the UFC 289 Bantamweight Championship Main Event against Amanda Nunes #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/JWblP1duX2 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) June 11, 2023

“It was an honor to face Amanda Nunes. Incredible athlete and fighter.

“I’m sorry to have failed my coaches and all of you, I assure you that this does not stay like this… it was a bad night. But the goal is still clear and the objective is still that 4th belt… I promised you and I’m going to fulfil it… whatever the cost.

“I have already identified this blockage, I know what I have to do and this will NOT happen again… I give you my word! I’ll be back for all those people who believe in me. If I have learned anything from this sport, it is to always get up.