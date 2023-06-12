Irene Aldana issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

Irene Aldana has issued a statement following her championship loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 last weekend.

Irene Aldana

In the main event of UFC 289, Irene Aldana failed to capture the UFC bantamweight title. She went up against Amanda Nunes, the woman many considered to be the GOAT. Outside of clipping Nunes on the counter in the first round, Aldana didn’t really do a whole lot of note throughout the course of the contest.

RELATED: UFC 289 RESULTS: AMANDA NUNES DEFEATS IRENE ALDANA (HIGHLIGHTS)

Nunes went on to secure a lopsided unanimous decision win. Following her triumph, she announced her retirement from mixed martial arts.

While many are focusing on Nunes, and rightly so, Aldana has been forced to lick her wounds and prepare for what comes next. In the following statement, she made it crystal clear that she’s still going after the belt.

“It was an honor to face Amanda Nunes. Incredible athlete and fighter.

“I’m sorry to have failed my coaches and all of you, I assure you that this does not stay like this… it was a bad night. But the goal is still clear and the objective is still that 4th belt… I promised you and I’m going to fulfil it… whatever the cost.

“I have already identified this blockage, I know what I have to do and this will NOT happen again… I give you my word! I’ll be back for all those people who believe in me. If I have learned anything from this sport, it is to always get up.

Aldana wants redemption

“For now I am going to return to the gym as soon as possible and work very hard to earn that second chance.

“Always thanks to everyone for so much support and love… and mainly thanks to my coaches and all my team for being at the foot of the canyon in good times and bad. The promise is especially for you.”

What’s next for Irene Aldana? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Amanda Nunes Irene Aldana UFC

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023
Amanda Nunes UFC 289
UFC

Amanda Nunes dismisses future UFC champions in her weight class: "That's going to be the fake one"

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes has a rough message for those looking to take the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington calls for title fight with Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Raquel Pennington sees a path to the UFC title following Amanda Nunes’ retirement, and she even has a dance partner in mind.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

UFC President Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement: “I’m not shocked”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White says he isn’t surprised that Amanda Nunes is walking away from pro MMA competition.

UFC

UFC 289 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF

Julianna Pena slams Amanda Nunes following her retirement announcement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023
Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Pros React
Irene Aldana

Pros react after Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana and announces her retirement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Irene Aldana

UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, UFC 289, UFC
Charles Oliveira

Pros react after Charles Oliveira TKO's Beneil Dariush at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was co-headlined by a key lightweight bout featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Beneil Dariush.

Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 Results: Charles Oliveira stops Beneil Dariush in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.