UFC President Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hospitalizes Miami Heat mascot Burnie

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor accidentally hospitalizing the Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

There are a lot of strange things that happen in mixed martial arts – and that’s especially true when Conor McGregor is involved. The Irishman is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, and for good reason.

However, nobody can deny the star power that he possesses. From his business ventures to his success in the Octagon, ‘Notorious’ is easily the biggest name in MMA history. Sometimes, that leads to him getting some pretty unique opportunities – such as punching an NBA mascot in the face.

RELATED: DANA WHITE PROVIDES GRIM UPDATE ON SLATED CONOR MCGREGOR VS. MICHAEL CHANDLER FIGHT: “IT’S HARD TO REEL THESE GUYS IN”

During a recent NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, McGregor took to the court and laid out Burnie, Miami’s mascot. What he didn’t realize, however, was that the impact of the shots led to him being taken to the ER, where he was treated for minor injuries.

In response to the incident, Dana White had the following to say.

“I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too [punching a mascot in 2018],” said White. “What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters?

White questions NBA mascot vs McGregor

“What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot — I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet — I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Dana White regarding the mascot incident? Did you find it amusing? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush issues statement following brutal TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Beneil Dariush was on the wrong end of a TKO finish at UFC 289, and he’s spoken out about it.

Amanda Nunes UFC 289
UFC

Amanda Nunes dismisses future UFC champions in her weight class: "That's going to be the fake one"

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Amanda Nunes has a rough message for those looking to take the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington calls for title fight with Julianna Pena following Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement at UFC 289

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

Raquel Pennington sees a path to the UFC title following Amanda Nunes’ retirement, and she even has a dance partner in mind.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Charles Oliveira’s historic win at UFC 289: “I'm excited for him and Islam to fight again”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023

UFC President Dana White has offered his two cents on Charles Oliveira’s UFC 289 performance and what could be next for him.

Amanda Nunes

UFC President Dana White reacts to Amanda Nunes’ retirement announcement: “I’m not shocked”

Fernando Quiles - June 11, 2023
UFC

UFC 289 Bonus Report: Charles Oliveira one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC 289 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes, TUF
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena slams Amanda Nunes following her retirement announcement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Former champ Julianna Pena took aim at Amanda Nunes following her performance and retirement announcement at UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Pros React
Irene Aldana

Pros react after Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana and announces her retirement at UFC 289

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes, Irene Aldana, UFC 289, UFC, Results
Irene Aldana

UFC 289 Results: Amanda Nunes defeats Irene Aldana (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 289 results, including the main event title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana.