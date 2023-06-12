UFC President Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor hospitalizes Miami Heat mascot Burnie

UFC president Dana White has reacted to Conor McGregor accidentally hospitalizing the Miami Heat mascot Burnie.

There are a lot of strange things that happen in mixed martial arts – and that’s especially true when Conor McGregor is involved. The Irishman is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport, and for good reason.

However, nobody can deny the star power that he possesses. From his business ventures to his success in the Octagon, ‘Notorious’ is easily the biggest name in MMA history. Sometimes, that leads to him getting some pretty unique opportunities – such as punching an NBA mascot in the face.

During a recent NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, McGregor took to the court and laid out Burnie, Miami’s mascot. What he didn’t realize, however, was that the impact of the shots led to him being taken to the ER, where he was treated for minor injuries.

In response to the incident, Dana White had the following to say.

Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot pic.twitter.com/X2t4P7LCS2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 10, 2023

“I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too [punching a mascot in 2018],” said White. “What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters?