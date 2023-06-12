Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in DQ prompting wild in-ring brawl (Video)

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III ended in a disqualification this weekend, prompting a crazy in-ring brawl between both parties.

This past weekend, Floyd Mayweather once again took part in an exhibition boxing match. Ever since hanging up his gloves as a professional, ‘Money’ has been living up to his moniker by holding lucrative exhibitions across the globe. From Deji to Logan Paul to Aaron Chalmers and beyond, many have had the honor of standing across the ring from him.

Most recently, it was John Gotti III’s turn. Gotti has a history as an MMA fighter, but he’s perhaps best recognized as the grandson of the former head of the Gambino crime family.

RELATED: FLOYD MAYWEATHER SET FOR EXHIBITION BOUT IN JUNE AGAINST MMA FIGHTER JOHN GOTTI III – GRANDSON OF FAMOUS MOB BOSS

During their bout, Gotti was disqualified after constantly grabbing Mayweather. He wasn’t too pleased with this, leading to him pushing the referee out of the way before going after Floyd after the fight had ended.

As you can imagine, his team didn’t take too kindly to that.

Complete chaos after the Floyd Mayweather-John Gotti III fight was stopped 😳 (via @The_ZeusNetwork)pic.twitter.com/SLys8fI4as — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2023