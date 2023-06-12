Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in DQ prompting wild in-ring brawl (Video)

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2023

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III ended in a disqualification this weekend, prompting a crazy in-ring brawl between both parties.

This past weekend, Floyd Mayweather once again took part in an exhibition boxing match. Ever since hanging up his gloves as a professional, ‘Money’ has been living up to his moniker by holding lucrative exhibitions across the globe. From Deji to Logan Paul to Aaron Chalmers and beyond, many have had the honor of standing across the ring from him.

Most recently, it was John Gotti III’s turn. Gotti has a history as an MMA fighter, but he’s perhaps best recognized as the grandson of the former head of the Gambino crime family.

RELATED: FLOYD MAYWEATHER SET FOR EXHIBITION BOUT IN JUNE AGAINST MMA FIGHTER JOHN GOTTI III – GRANDSON OF FAMOUS MOB BOSS

During their bout, Gotti was disqualified after constantly grabbing Mayweather. He wasn’t too pleased with this, leading to him pushing the referee out of the way before going after Floyd after the fight had ended.

As you can imagine, his team didn’t take too kindly to that.

Mayweather vs Gotti – the ‘rematch’

Both in and outside of the ring, things got messy in a hurry. A flock of people from both teams, most notably Mayweather’s, came in to break the two up. It was a wild exchange with many members of the crowd being in disbelief that it was actually happening.

Gotti clearly threw caution to the wind and didn’t seem to care how it all ended. Floyd, on the other hand, looked pretty baffled when it all unfolded.

This was always going to be a strange affair, and boy oh boy did it live up to that.

What do you think about the brawl between the teams of Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Floyd Mayweather

