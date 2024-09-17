John Lineker savors triumphant Muay Thai debut: “I did very well” 

John Lineker is giving himself a pat on the back after stepping outside of his comfort zone.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion ventured into Muay Thai against Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

“Hands of Stone” lived up to his moniker in stunning fashion. In a memorable showdown, he knocked out “The American Ninja” in the second round. In doing so, he proved that his formidable power could transcend the all-encompassing sport.

Reflecting on the victory, the Brazilian hard hitter expressed his joy and satisfaction with the way things played out.

“I did very well, especially considering that my specialty is boxing. I managed to do everything I had planned and was very happy with the result,” he said.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding his debut in “the art of eight limbs,” Lineker entered the bout with one goal. He wanted to deliver what his fans expect from him – a knockout. And he did just that.

“We never know if we’re going to win by knockout or on points, but I always go for the knockout. And this fight was no different. I went in looking for the knockout the whole time and I got it once again,” he said.

“In all my fights, the fans can always expect a knockout because that’s what I do. I don’t leave the result in the hands of the judges.”