Amanda Nunes predicts knockout win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289: “This belt is mine”

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is expecting to dominate on Saturday.

‘The Lioness’ has been out of action since her rematch with Julianna Pena last July. The bout took place just six months after the Brazilian lost her title by second-round submission. However, Nunes didn’t leave anything up to chance at UFC 277, battering Pena en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win.

That victory saw the Brazilian reclaim the bantamweight gold, with a trilogy bout expected. While the two were slated for their third clash tomorrow, Pena famously pulled out due to injury. As a result, ‘Robles’ will get her first crack at UFC gold. Aldana enters the contest having won four of her last five fights, including wins over Macy Chiasson and Ketlen Vieira.

Nonetheless, Amanda Nunes doesn’t believe UFC 289’s main event will be competitive. At the press conference earlier this week, the women’s bantamweight champion discussed the fight. There, she admitted that Aldana is a much better opponent than her longtime rival, Julianna Pena.

However, the Brazilian doesn’t think it’ll matter. At the press conference, Nunes predicted that she would score a stoppage win over Aldana, and retain her 135-pound title in the process.

“Honestly, I will stop her,” Amanda Nunes stated at the UFC 289 press conference earlier this week. “There’s no doubt in my mind. This belt is Brazilian, this belt is mine. So, I’m completely ready for this fight, she’s a better fighter than Julianna [Pena], for sure.”

She continued, “She’s going to bring challenges, but I’m ready for this battle man. Like, I’m more ready than ever. She’s going to bring the challenges, and I’m going to be ready for anything. So you guys have a great main event.”

What do you make of these comments by Amanda Nunes? Who do you have in the main event of UFC 289?