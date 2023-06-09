VIDEO | Chris Curtis pulls up on internet trolls at UFC 289: “They never keep the same energy”

By Josh Evanoff - June 9, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis decided to have some fun earlier today.

‘The Action Man’ has been out of action since his high-profile clash with Kelvin Gastelum in April. At UFC 287, the two middleweights put on a show, going back and forth for three rounds. At the end of the 15-minute contest, it was Gastelum who got the nod by unanimous decision.

For his part, Curtis stated his plans to appeal the loss due to a missed headbutt in the fight. Nonetheless, the bout wasn’t overturned, and the middleweight contender is set to return this Saturday. At UFC 289, Curtis will face Nassourdine Imavov. ‘Russian Sniper’ is coming off a decision loss to Sean Strickland in January.

Nonetheless, Chris Curtis decided to have some fun during UFC 289 fight week. On Twitter, the middleweight released a video, where he was sitting next to some internet trolls who’s previously mocked him online. To his credit, Curtis took the whole thing in stride and made some jokes with the trolls about the situation.

“Alright check it out, this is one of those weird times in life when you meet your Twitter trolls,” Chris Curtis stated in the video. “What’s your handle? What’s your handle, we’re going to make you famous… So, I’m not even sure what he said, and I told him to stop saying dumb s*it, and I won’t block you. What do you have to say for yourself Twitter troll?”

He continued, “…We are who we are. I’m a troll, I don’t take it personally, it’s fine. It’s very rare that you get to meet people that troll you so, it’s fine.”

What do you make of this video? Are you excited about Chris Curtis’ return at UFC 289?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Curtis

