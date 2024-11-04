Amir Albazi issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton: “It wasn’t my night”

UFC fighter Amir Albazi has issued a statement following his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brandon Moreno last weekend.

For the longest time, Amir Albazi has been seen as a legitimate contender at flyweight. Heading into UFC Edmonton, the expectation was that he could give Brandon Moreno a real run for his money. Unfortunately for him, that isn’t quite how things played out.

Instead, he was on the wrong end of a real beating from the former champion. He had his moments here and there but for the most part, he was outclassed, knocking him back significantly in the push for a title opportunity.

During a post released on Instagram, Albazi sent a message to his fans as he heads back to the drawing board.