Amir Albazi issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton: “It wasn’t my night”
UFC fighter Amir Albazi has issued a statement following his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brandon Moreno last weekend.
For the longest time, Amir Albazi has been seen as a legitimate contender at flyweight. Heading into UFC Edmonton, the expectation was that he could give Brandon Moreno a real run for his money. Unfortunately for him, that isn’t quite how things played out.
RELATED: Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton
Instead, he was on the wrong end of a real beating from the former champion. He had his moments here and there but for the most part, he was outclassed, knocking him back significantly in the push for a title opportunity.
During a post released on Instagram, Albazi sent a message to his fans as he heads back to the drawing board.
View this post on Instagram
Albazi responds to defeat
“It wasn’t my night last night, but this is part of life- you win some; you lose some,” Albazi said on Instagram. “All respect to Brandon Moreno, he was the better man. I’ll be back, I promise. I’ll be back on that horse and keep improving, keep getting better. You guys will see me soon. Thank you for the support.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
It’s safe to say that Amir Albazi has some things to work on in training. With that being said, if he can make those necessary adjustments, he’ll likely only be one or two wins away from getting right back into contention.
What do you believe we will see next for Amir Albazi? How much closer to another title shot is Brandon Moreno in the wake of a dominant victory like this one? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amir Albazi Brandon Moreno UFC