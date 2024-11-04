Amir Albazi issues statement following lopsided decision loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC Edmonton: “It wasn’t my night”

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2024

UFC fighter Amir Albazi has issued a statement following his one-sided defeat at the hands of Brandon Moreno last weekend.

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC

For the longest time, Amir Albazi has been seen as a legitimate contender at flyweight. Heading into UFC Edmonton, the expectation was that he could give Brandon Moreno a real run for his money. Unfortunately for him, that isn’t quite how things played out.

RELATED: Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

Instead, he was on the wrong end of a real beating from the former champion. He had his moments here and there but for the most part, he was outclassed, knocking him back significantly in the push for a title opportunity.

During a post released on Instagram, Albazi sent a message to his fans as he heads back to the drawing board.

Albazi responds to defeat

“It wasn’t my night last night, but this is part of life- you win some; you lose some,” Albazi said on Instagram. “All respect to Brandon Moreno, he was the better man. I’ll be back, I promise. I’ll be back on that horse and keep improving, keep getting better. You guys will see me soon. Thank you for the support.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

It’s safe to say that Amir Albazi has some things to work on in training. With that being said, if he can make those necessary adjustments, he’ll likely only be one or two wins away from getting right back into contention.

What do you believe we will see next for Amir Albazi? How much closer to another title shot is Brandon Moreno in the wake of a dominant victory like this one? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Amir Albazi Brandon Moreno UFC

Related

Manel Kape

Manel Kape fires warning at Brandon Moreno following UFC Edmonton

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024
Alex Pereira weigh-in
UFC

Alex Pereira reveals hand issue stemming from win over Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Alex Pereira is not 100 percent healthy at the moment.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno won't rule out another fight before challenging for gold again following UFC Edmonton win

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Brandon Moreno would gladly accept another title fight, but don’t expect him to demand it.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway officially moves to lightweight division following UFC 308 loss: "It takes a toll cutting weight"

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Max Holloway has declared he is moving on from the featherweight division.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC
Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield has a good reason for her callout of Alexa Grasso following UFC Edmonton win over Rose Namajunas

Fernando Quiles - November 3, 2024

Erin Blanchfield has explained her callout of Alexa Grasso.

Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC Edmonton, Bonus, UFC

UFC Edmonton Bonus Report: Dustin Stoltzfus one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024
Brandon Moreno, Pros react, UFC Edmonton, UFC
Brandon Moreno

Pros react after Brandon Moreno dominates Amir Albazi at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Moreno taking on Amir Albazi.

Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC
Brandon Moreno

UFC Edmonton Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Amir Albazi (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Pros react, UFC
Rose Namajunas

Pros react after Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Edmonton event was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight matchup featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Erin Blanchfield.

Erin Blanchfield, Rose Namajunas, UFC Edmonton, Results, UFC
Rose Namajunas

UFC Edmonton Results: Erin Blanchfield defeats Rose Namajunas

Chris Taylor - November 2, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Edmonton results, including the women’s flyweight co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.