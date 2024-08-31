Dan Hooker not willing to “sell my title shot again” after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

By Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Hooker (24-12 MMA) took over the No. 5 spot in 155lbs rankings after earning a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot earlier this month at UFC 305. That win marked ‘The Hangman’s’ third in a row, as he had previously defeated Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner respectively.

Now poised for a possible number one contender’s bout, Dan Hooker is making it clear that he doesn’t plan to jeopardize the opportunity.

“I kind of have learned that from my first rodeo, is to just kind of not do anything dumb this time around,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “I mean, the last time I was No. 5, I agreed to fight Michael Chandler. Gave Michael Chandler a shot, it was his first fight in the UFC. I flew to Abu Dhabi, so other side of the world with absolutely no coaches and went and fought him with a guy I’d been training for six months in my corner. It was not the smartest of decisions, so I guess this time around, I’m just not going to do anything dumb or sell my title shot again.”

Dan Hooker originally called out Conor McGregor following his ‘FOTN‘ performance with Mateusz Gamrot, but has since turned his attention to top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

The 34-year-old is determined to get a shot at UFC gold before he hangs up his gloves.

“I appreciate my team and my coaches a lot more than I did before,” Hooker said (h/t MMAJunkie). “I had the bad string during COVID. It was just obviously very difficult as an international fighter competing during COVID – especially in New Zealand where we had some of the harshest lockdowns in the world. You could just see in those fights; I was doing it without my coaches and without my team. I guess when I just came back, it’s a greater appreciation for the role that those guys play in my career.”

Who do you want to see Dan Hooker fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024
Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

According to Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad rejected a fight against him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this"

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell: "We are all equals ... but"

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Sean Strickland is back to usual social media antics, this time at the expense of UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, and 145-pound contender Bryce Mitchell.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree granted clearance from NSAC to challenge Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Khalil Rountree has gained clearance to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Aljamain Sterling wonders if Max Holloway can fatigue Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes Max Holloway’s key to potentially beating Ilia Topuria could stem from trying to fatigue the champion.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture explains why UFC won't allow Francis Ngannou crossover fights

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

UFC legend Randy Couture has explained why he doesn’t believe the promotion will allow Francis Ngannou to take part in crossover fights.