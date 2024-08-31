Dan Hooker not willing to “sell my title shot again” after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Dan Hooker is planning on taking a more measured approach now that he has re-entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings.

Hooker (24-12 MMA) took over the No. 5 spot in 155lbs rankings after earning a split decision victory over Mateusz Gamrot earlier this month at UFC 305. That win marked ‘The Hangman’s’ third in a row, as he had previously defeated Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner respectively.

Now poised for a possible number one contender’s bout, Dan Hooker is making it clear that he doesn’t plan to jeopardize the opportunity.

“I kind of have learned that from my first rodeo, is to just kind of not do anything dumb this time around,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “I mean, the last time I was No. 5, I agreed to fight Michael Chandler. Gave Michael Chandler a shot, it was his first fight in the UFC. I flew to Abu Dhabi, so other side of the world with absolutely no coaches and went and fought him with a guy I’d been training for six months in my corner. It was not the smartest of decisions, so I guess this time around, I’m just not going to do anything dumb or sell my title shot again.”

Dan Hooker originally called out Conor McGregor following his ‘FOTN‘ performance with Mateusz Gamrot, but has since turned his attention to top contender Arman Tsarukyan.

The 34-year-old is determined to get a shot at UFC gold before he hangs up his gloves.

“I appreciate my team and my coaches a lot more than I did before,” Hooker said (h/t MMAJunkie). “I had the bad string during COVID. It was just obviously very difficult as an international fighter competing during COVID – especially in New Zealand where we had some of the harshest lockdowns in the world. You could just see in those fights; I was doing it without my coaches and without my team. I guess when I just came back, it’s a greater appreciation for the role that those guys play in my career.”

