Ilia Topuria shares bold prediction for “easy” Alexander Volkanovski

By Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Ilia Topuria is extremely confident heading into a potential title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski

In the main event of UFC 290, Volkanovski defended his featherweight title with a third-round TKO over Yair Rodriguez. Following the win, it’s uncertain what will be next for the Aussie as he may move up to lightweight, but if he stays at featherweight, Topuria believes he should be the fight.

Although Alexander Volkanovski is undefeated at featherweight, Ilia Topuria not only thinks he beats the Aussie but is confident he finishes the champ in the first round.

“I always have confidence in myself, I don’t have any doubt that I can beat him pretty easy. People think it’s a tough fight, he says that I’m the easiest fight he’s gonna have in his whole career,” Ilia Topuria said on The MMA Hour. “We’ll see. We’ll see. Keep with that same energy, champ…

RELATED: Max Holloway opens as a historic betting favorite against Korean Zombie.

“My official prediction, I was thinking a lot about that. I was doing my imagination, I see me knocking him out in the first two rounds. I see myself knocking him out, maybe in the first round,” Topuria continued. “He won the title off a fighter who goes forward, and you can’t go forward with me, you can’t do that. Especially if you have that boxing style, he’s a striker. I’m gonna finish, in the first round.”

If Ilia Topuria does get the fight against Alexander Volkanovski, he likely would be the betting underdog. However, he is confident he not only would beat Volkanovski but would knock him out early to become the champ.

Should Ilia Topuria get the title fight and KO Alexander Volkanovski in the first round, it would be a massive surprise. However, Topuria is oozing with confidence and hopes he can get the matchup later this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Josh Emmett UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja

Newly crowned UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja reveals he was driving for Uber Eats two fight’s ago

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2023
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic plans to prove that he deserves to be “the heavyweight champ" at UFC 295 against Jon Jones

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2023

Stipe Miocic is ready to be the UFC’s heavyweight champion again.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor at UFC 292: “That brain liquid goes away, it doesn’t take many shots”

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling’s large weight cut will play a factor in their title fight at UFC 292.

UFC Vegas 76, Sean Strickland, Abus Magomedov, UFC, Results
UFC

Sean Strickland says “there’s a chance” that he and Ali Abdelaziz will be fist fighting: “I’m really hoping that I see Ali”

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Sean Strickland is saying ‘there’s a chance’ that he and Ali Abdelaziz will be fist fighting.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor claims the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming the return of the BMF title is being lined up specifically for him.

Kelvin-Gastelum-Israel-Adesanya

Watch | Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum share wholesome moment at UFC 290 (Video)

Susan Cox - July 10, 2023
Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira says he will “not be ready” to fight Islam Makhachev at October’s UFC 294 event in Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Charles Oliveira has revealed that he will not be ready in time to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 in October.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber doesn’t like him: “She got a little bit mad”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Sean Strickland has explained why he doesn’t think fellow UFC fighter Maycee Barber is his biggest fan.

Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner, UFC 290, Results, UFC
Dan Hooker

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker suffered broken bones during their thrilling fights at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Brandon Moreno and Dan Hooker both suffered broken bones during their electric match-ups at UFC 290 last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev responds after Kamaru Usman tells him to “cut the f**king weight” and come fight: “You are the boogeyman but I am the Wolf”

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Kamaru Usman as the two continue to tease the idea of a fight against one another.