Brandon Moreno issues statement following title loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno has released a statement following his loss to Alexandre Pantoja.

On Saturday night, ‘The Assassin Baby’ made his highly-anticipated return to the cage. In the co-main event of UFC 290, Brandon Moreno faced ‘The Cannibal’. While it wasn’t highly publicized leading into the contest, the two had fought previously, including a fight on The Ultimate Fighter. In both contests, Alexandre Pantoja prevailed.

At UFC 290, the Brazilian made it 3-0 in the rivalry, winning by split decision. Beyond the result itself, the contest will likely go down as the best of 2023. Furthermore, while Brandon Moreno came up short, it’s hard to feel like the Mexican fighter’s stock went down due to the defeat.

Days after his defeat, Brandon Moreno released a brief statement on social media. On Instagram, the former flyweight champion remarked in a post that his career could be made into a movie. Given that he’s had the only quadrilogy in UFC history with Deiveson Figueiredo, and he might do it again, it’s hard to argue with him.

RELATED: NEWLY CROWNED UFC FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION ALEXANDRE PANTOJA REVEALS HE WAS DRIVING FOR UBER EATS TWO FIGHT’S AGO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby)

“When this is all over, I promise you it’ll be the most watched Netflix movie,” Brandon Moreno wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ll be back soon friends, much love to all !! I’m going to have a great day with my friends! #teamassassinbaby !!”

As of now, it’s unclear what is next for Brandon Moreno. However, in his UFC 290 press conference, Dana White didn’t rule out a potential fourth fight with Alexandre Pantoja. Nonetheless, with contenders such as Brandon Royval waiting in the wings, the Mexican fighter’s future remains unclear.

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Brandon Moreno fight next?