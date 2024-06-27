Alex Pereira gives chilling explanation for why he shaves his head before fights

By Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira always shaves his head before his fights, and there’s a chilling explanation behind his pre-fight tradition.

Alex Pereira

Pereira will defend the UFC light heavyweight belt against Jiří Procházka in the UFC 303 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon to face Procházka seven months after winning the vacant title against him at UFC 295.

Pereira is arguably one of the most intimidating forces in UFC history. Just a handful of fights into his MMA career, he’s won two UFC titles and made himself a global star.

In between fight camps, Pereira usually grows out his hair when attending various UFC events and out in public. But during fight week, Pereira turns from a fun-loving man into a dangerous behemoth.

Pereira’s decision to shave his head before fights is a part of this character transition.

Alex Pereira: Long hair “Makes me look like a good guy”

During episode four of the UFC 303: Embedded series, Pereira explained why he shaves his head just hours before each UFC fight.

“With [long] hair, I look like a good guy, it doesn’t work,” Pereira said. “I need to be ready for war.”

Pereira’s path to becoming one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world was quick and unorthodox. Just eight fights into his MMA career, he won the UFC middleweight title by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281.

Pereira became a two-division UFC champion by finishing Procházka in November. Since then, he’s headlined UFC 300 in a TKO win over former titleholder Jamahal Hill.

Before making the full-time transition to MMA, Pereira was an unbeatable force in kickboxing. He defeated Adesanya twice in the ring and won multiple Glory Kickboxing titles.

As Pereira prepares for his latest UFC showdown, he’s in full fight mode, and his intimidating aura will be on full display Saturday night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson believes Michelle Waterson-Gomez fight at UFC 303 is the beginning of her "title run"

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2024
Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards responds to bold KO claims from UFC 304 opponent Belal Muhammad: “Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Belal Muhammad’s claim that he’s going to knock him out at UFC 304.

Dana White and The Sphere
UFC

UFC 306 will be rebranded to "Riyadh Season Noche UFC" and take place on September 14 at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

UFC 306 has now been rebranded to Riyadh Season Noche UFC, as announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka says he "will not change anything" from first Alex Pereira fight ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka says he won’t be making any changes to the way he fights ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry hits back at Michael 'Venom' Page's "Fake Conor McGregor" label

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s mockery of comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka

Alex Pereira responds to Jiří Procházka's take that spiritual forces are unfairly aiding his career

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega
Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega shares the dark backstory behind his iconic UFC 266 'Purge' walkout

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

One of UFC featherweight Brian Ortega’s wildest moments during his UFC career has dark origins behind it.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: "Everyone can feel what's around him"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka wants a fair fight with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka "lost credibility" after their first fight at UFC 295

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka hasn’t turned the page on their first fight ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.