Alex Pereira gives chilling explanation for why he shaves his head before fights

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira always shaves his head before his fights, and there’s a chilling explanation behind his pre-fight tradition.

Pereira will defend the UFC light heavyweight belt against Jiří Procházka in the UFC 303 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon to face Procházka seven months after winning the vacant title against him at UFC 295.

Pereira is arguably one of the most intimidating forces in UFC history. Just a handful of fights into his MMA career, he’s won two UFC titles and made himself a global star.

In between fight camps, Pereira usually grows out his hair when attending various UFC events and out in public. But during fight week, Pereira turns from a fun-loving man into a dangerous behemoth.

Pereira’s decision to shave his head before fights is a part of this character transition.