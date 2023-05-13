Pros react after Ian Garry TKO’s Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4

A welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez took place on today’s UFC on ABC 4 main card from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Garry (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a thrilling TKO victory over Song Kenan at UFC 285 back in March. The Irish standout entered the contest sporting a perfect 4-0 record under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) entered tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Neil Magny in his most previous Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that setback, ‘D-Rod’ had strung together a four-fight winning streak which included victories over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee.

Tonight’s ‘Garry vs. Rodriguez’ bout proved to be a coming out party for Ian Garry. ‘The Future’ was able to make things look relatively easy with ‘D-Rod’, peppering him with a number of strikes before eventually dropping him with a head kick. From there, the Irishman landed some nasty ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and stop the bout.

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Garry vs. Rodriguez’ below:

The Future Has Arrived pic.twitter.com/Ngh5cabR9w — “The Future” Ian Machado Garry (@iangarryMMA) May 13, 2023

Future x D Rod is gonna be crazy and I don’t expect it to go to decision — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Classic walk out song!! #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Let’s go 🔥🔥🔥 pure violence and I’m ready for it — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Ian Garry defeating Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4:

Ian Garry the truth?? 😈#UFCCharolette — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 13, 2023

Wow! Very impressive performance for Gary to take out someone as tough as Rodriguez! #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Ian Garry is who he says he is — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 13, 2023

Perfect fight, congratulations ⚡️@iangarryMMA — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 13, 2023

That was a clean performance 👏🏽 #ufccharlotte — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) May 13, 2023

Great headkick setup This cards flying by — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 13, 2023

Who would you like to see Ian Garry fight next following his TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!