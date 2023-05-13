search

UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 13, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez.

Ian Garry

Garry (11-0 MMA) is coming off a thrilling TKO victory over Song Kenan at UFC 285 back in March. The Irish standout has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2021.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Neil Magny in his most recent Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that setback, ‘D-Rod’ had strung together a four-fight winning streak which included victories over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee.

Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Ian Garry lands a good kick to the body. Daniel Rodriguez responds with a jab. He comes forward with a combination. ‘The Future’ avoids and circles out. Garry with a nice jab. Rodriguez attempts to get inside but eats a combination from the Irishman. ‘D-Rod’ with a right hook and then looks to force the clinch. Garry shakes him off and then leaps into the pocket with a 1-2. Rodriguez with a leaping right that misses. Ian Garry goes to the body with a hard kick. he follows that up with a jab. A huge head kick from ‘The Future’ and ‘D-Rod’ goes down. Big ground and pound from Garry. This one is all over! WOW!

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1657479485329997824

Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his TKO victory over Rodriguez this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Daniel Rodriguez Ian Garry UFC

