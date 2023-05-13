UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry stops Daniel Rodriguez in Round 1 (Video)
We have you covered for all of today’s UFC on ABC 4 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Garry and Daniel Rodriguez.
Garry (11-0 MMA) is coming off a thrilling TKO victory over Song Kenan at UFC 285 back in March. The Irish standout has gone a perfect 4-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2021.
Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (17-3 MMA) will be looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Neil Magny in his most recent Octagon appearance last November. Prior to that setback, ‘D-Rod’ had strung together a four-fight winning streak which included victories over Mike Perry and Kevin Lee.
Round one of this welterweight bout begins and Ian Garry lands a good kick to the body. Daniel Rodriguez responds with a jab. He comes forward with a combination. ‘The Future’ avoids and circles out. Garry with a nice jab. Rodriguez attempts to get inside but eats a combination from the Irishman. ‘D-Rod’ with a right hook and then looks to force the clinch. Garry shakes him off and then leaps into the pocket with a 1-2. Rodriguez with a leaping right that misses. Ian Garry goes to the body with a hard kick. he follows that up with a jab. A huge head kick from ‘The Future’ and ‘D-Rod’ goes down. Big ground and pound from Garry. This one is all over! WOW!
Official UFC on ABC 4 Results: Ian Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez via TKO in Round 1
Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his TKO victory over Rodriguez this evening in Charlotte? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
