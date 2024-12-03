Kongthoranee anticipates firefight with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2024

Thai striking favorite Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has quickly become a must-see fighter in ONE Championship, and he insists his return at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov will be another prolific affair.  

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

The deadly puncher meets #4-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex in flyweight Muay Thai action this Friday, December 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

Kongthoranee has built equity in ONE for his ability to deliver a slugfest, and he appreciates Nakrob’s desire to do the same. But should his adversary make a wrong move, the 28-year-old has no issues turning this fight into a short night’s work. 

“Nakrob is a fighter who likes to walk forward. He is brave and bold and not shy of taking risks. I personally like this style. If he walks forward to trade with me, he may get countered because I am a high-IQ fighter,” Kongthoranee said. 

“I think it will be a barnburner. Nakrob should walk to me, and I’ll wait for a chance to counter when he attacks. In this fight, if anyone makes a mistake, there is a high chance that the fight will not go the distance.” 

Kongthoranee shooting for the moon in 2025  

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai’s resolution for the new year is to break into the flyweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings. 

Beyond that, he wants to regain the momentum he had across his seven-fight winning streak earlier this year to earn a crack at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. So he knows a victory at ONE Fight Night 26 against #4-ranked Nakrob Fairtex is vital to his dreams. 

“If I can defeat Nakrob in this fight, I might enter the rankings,” Kongthoranee said.  

“This fight is another important fight for me. I’m trying to win because I want to become the World Champion. To become the champion, I have to get into the rankings first.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2024
Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly determined to reclaim grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024

Former ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly enters the biggest bout of her career next week, and she’s determined to leave Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium as queen once again.  

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov preparing for war with Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024

Fourth-ranked featherweight MMA star Shamil Gasanov is under no illusions when it comes to the test that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov. 

Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon in do-or-die mode at ONE Fight Night 26: "My back is against the wall"   

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2024

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has always worn shades when he walks to the ring, stating that it’s because his future’s so bright. But after mixed results, the sun hasn’t been shining in his part of town, and the Thai striker is in do-or-die mode.  

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson reveals that leaving the UFC for ONE Championship was best decision ever

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Demetrious Johnson dominated the flyweight division, but the MMA GOAT believes he wasn’t being compensated sufficiently until he joined ONE Championship.   

Dante Leon

Why Dante Leon signed with ONE Championship: "Best of the best are over there" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024
Danial Williams
ONE Championship

Danial Williams willing to risk it all for victory ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Three-sport ONE Championship athlete Danial Williams has never shied away from a firefight. The Aussie lives by the manta of high risk, high reward, and his clash with Thongpoon PK Saenchai next month has that written all over it. 

Cole Abate
Shinya Aoki

Cole Abate faces Japanese icon Shinya Aoki in ONE Championship debut: "That's what excites me" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 28, 2024

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom “Ice” Cole Abate makes his ONE Championship debut in just a matter of weeks, and the American superstar is ready to hit the ground running. 

John Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker to face Kulabdam in Muay Thai firefight at ONE Fight Night 27   

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2024

The card for ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev continues to evolve, and the latest addition is absolutely bonkers.   

Gilbert Nakatani
ONE Championship

Gilbert Nakatani relishes signing with ONE Championship ahead of first promotional fight 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2024

Gilbert Nakatani has dreamed of competing in ONE Championship, and now that his chance will arrive at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov, he doesn’t intend on letting it go.   