Kongthoranee anticipates firefight with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26
Thai striking favorite Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has quickly become a must-see fighter in ONE Championship, and he insists his return at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov will be another prolific affair.
The deadly puncher meets #4-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex in flyweight Muay Thai action this Friday, December 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Kongthoranee has built equity in ONE for his ability to deliver a slugfest, and he appreciates Nakrob’s desire to do the same. But should his adversary make a wrong move, the 28-year-old has no issues turning this fight into a short night’s work.
“Nakrob is a fighter who likes to walk forward. He is brave and bold and not shy of taking risks. I personally like this style. If he walks forward to trade with me, he may get countered because I am a high-IQ fighter,” Kongthoranee said.
“I think it will be a barnburner. Nakrob should walk to me, and I’ll wait for a chance to counter when he attacks. In this fight, if anyone makes a mistake, there is a high chance that the fight will not go the distance.”
Kongthoranee shooting for the moon in 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai’s resolution for the new year is to break into the flyweight Muay Thai division’s top-five rankings.
Beyond that, he wants to regain the momentum he had across his seven-fight winning streak earlier this year to earn a crack at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. So he knows a victory at ONE Fight Night 26 against #4-ranked Nakrob Fairtex is vital to his dreams.
“If I can defeat Nakrob in this fight, I might enter the rankings,” Kongthoranee said.
“This fight is another important fight for me. I’m trying to win because I want to become the World Champion. To become the champion, I have to get into the rankings first.”
Topics:ONE Championship