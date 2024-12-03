Kongthoranee anticipates firefight with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 

Thai striking favorite Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has quickly become a must-see fighter in ONE Championship, and he insists his return at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov will be another prolific affair.

The deadly puncher meets #4-ranked contender Nakrob Fairtex in flyweight Muay Thai action this Friday, December 6, at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Kongthoranee has built equity in ONE for his ability to deliver a slugfest, and he appreciates Nakrob’s desire to do the same. But should his adversary make a wrong move, the 28-year-old has no issues turning this fight into a short night’s work.

“Nakrob is a fighter who likes to walk forward. He is brave and bold and not shy of taking risks. I personally like this style. If he walks forward to trade with me, he may get countered because I am a high-IQ fighter,” Kongthoranee said.

“I think it will be a barnburner. Nakrob should walk to me, and I’ll wait for a chance to counter when he attacks. In this fight, if anyone makes a mistake, there is a high chance that the fight will not go the distance.”