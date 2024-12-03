MMA icon thinks Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman feel they’ve been demoted with UFC 310 prelim spot

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

One former UFC icon believes Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman aren’t gung-ho over being on the UFC 310 prelims.

Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman

UFC 310 is coming up this Saturday. It’ll be the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view. Sterling and Weidman will be featured on the card, but not on the PPV. Instead, the “Funk Master” will fight on the ESPN2 prelims, while the “All American” will compete on the early prelims.

It’s a spot that both men view as a demotion, if Matt Brown’s hunch is correct.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING REACTS AFTER HIS FIGHT WITH MOVSAR EVLOEV IS BUMPED TO THE UFC 310 PRELIMS IN FAVOR OF BRYCE MITCHELL VS. KRON GRACIE

Matt Brown Thinks Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman Feel Slighted by UFC 310 Card Position

During a new episode of MMAFighting‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that he believes Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman feel they have been demoted.

“The biggest difference is when you’re on the main card, there’s more crowd there and that’s what we all want,” Brown said. “We all want to be in front of more people, a louder crowd. I’m guessing every other fighter does … I feel way more comfortable in front of the biggest crowd than kind of scattered, empty seats and people kind of cheering and going to get their beers and getting settled in, people walking in as you’re fighting, things like that.

“Especially when you’ve got a guy like Chris Weidman, who’s a former champion. Aljamain Sterling, who’s a former champion. They feel like they’re demoted. I guarantee. I feel that way when I’d get put on the prelims. Like I’m demoted, like you don’t care about me as much. Like you think I’m on my way out. You’re not moving me up the card towards the main event. That’s where we all want to be. We want to be in the main event.”

Regardless of his position on the UFC 310 card, Sterling has a pivotal featherweight matchup. He will take on the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. As it stands now, Sterling is a betting underdog. It’s up to him to prove the doubters wrong and get one step closer to his goal of winning a UFC title in a second weight class.

As for Weidman, he will take on Eryk Anders in a bout that was supposed to happen at UFC 310 back in November. The fight had to be rescheduled as Anders fell ill on fight day.

Be sure to keep it locked on BJPenn.com for UFC 310 updates throughout the week, as well as live coverage on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Aljamain Sterling Chris Weidman Matt Brown UFC

Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry unleashes brutal rant on Kamaru Usman: 'Where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man'

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024
Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling is still confused by being put on UFC 310 prelims

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has once again expressed his confusion at being put on the UFC 310 prelims.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz: “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids”

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry slams 'absolute coward' Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Igor Severino
UFC

Igor Severino books MMA return after serving suspension for biting opponent in UFC

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Controversial former UFC fighter Igor Severino is set to make his mixed martial arts return after a nine-month suspension due to biting.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return is set for April in Miami: "I will be back!"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry discusses hopes for double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return: "I'm not afraid of any man"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Ian Machado Garry believes his fight at UFC 310 this Saturday is the start of not one, but two championship runs.

Joe Rogan, Mike Rowe, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Joe Rogan shares examples of "artistic" fighters in boxing and MMA: "If you watch it, it’s beautiful"

BJ Penn Staff - December 2, 2024

Like many fight fans, Joe Rogan believes there is real artistry in the martial arts.

Jon Jones Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane opens up on infamous UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones: 'I don't recognize myself there'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Ciryl Gane has taken a moment to reflect on his infamous title fight with Jon Jones.

Jim Miller Donald Cerrone
Jim Miller

Jim Miller not a fan of Donald Cerrone's comeback plans following admitted steroid use: 'I'm not super into it'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Jim Miller isn’t keen on the idea of Donald Cerrone returning to MMA competition after cycling off steroids.