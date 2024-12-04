Ian Machado Garry thinks rematch with Shavkat Rakhmonov is inevitable: ‘We’re gonna end up having success continuously’

Ian Machado Garry Thinks He’ll Fight Shavkat Rakhmonov More Than Once

In an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Ian Machado Garry explained why he strongly feels a second fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov will happen down the line.

“I believe regardless of this fight, I believe we’re gonna see each other again,” Garry said. “I do think it’s gonna be the case of he is that much better than everybody else, and I’m that much better than everybody else, and we’re gonna end up having success continuously.”

If Garry pulls off the victory on Saturday night, he’ll likely score a welterweight title fight against Muhammad sometime in 2025. As it stands now, Garry is a betting underdog going into his matchup with Rakhmonov.

Both Garry and Rakhmonov are undefeated in their pro MMA careers. Garry has beaten the likes of Geoff Neal, Neil Magny, and Michael Page. Rakhmonov has scored wins over Magny and Neal as well. He’s also defeated Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

