Vicente Luque offers UFC 310 prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Vicente Luque Makes Pick for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Appearing on “The Overdogs Podcast,” Vicente Luque explained why he’s picking Shavkat Rakhmonov to defeat Ian Machado Garry this Saturday night (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“When we go to Shavkat and Ian, I’ve trained with Ian over two years ago,” Luque said. “So, from then, I’m sure that he has changed, he has gotten better. I think the edge he has is striking but not by much, and then grappling and wrestling for me, Shavkat is better. So I’m going to give, you know, Shavkat favorite on that fight.”

Luque also revealed whether or not he thinks Rakhmonov will eventually capture the UFC Welterweight Championship.

“I’ve trained recently with Shavkat for this fight,” Luque said. “We’ve trained sometimes, and he’s really good. He’s really good. He’s not just hype. He’s very good all around. He strikes very well, he has good conditioning, good grappling, good wrestling, and I think he could definitely be a champion in the division.”

Both Rakhmonov and Garry are undefeated in their pro MMA careers up to this point. Rakhmonov is the betting favorite ahead of UFC 310, but Garry is looking to prove he’s destined for greatness right now.

