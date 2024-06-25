Arman Tsarukyan fined and suspended by the NSAC for UFC 300 fan attack

Arman Tsarukyan has been fined and suspended by the NSAC for his UFC 300 fan attack.

Arman Tsarukyan

The 27-year-old Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA) last fought and defeated Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) in a lightweight bout this past April at the historic UFC 300.

Prior to the victory, it was during his walkout for his fight with ‘do Bronx’ that Arman Tsarukyan punched a fan after said fan gave him the middle finger. The altercation was caught on video.

Following the incident and after Arman’s win, fan Obed Ardon told ‘Bloody Elbow‘:

“I didn’t pull him towards me, yell out offensive words or anything of that nature. I flipped him off, nothing else. Congrats to Arman on a great performance and best of luck to him against whoever he fights for the title.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) reviewed the incident and announced its ruling today at their monthly board meeting.

Reporter Nolan King took to ‘X‘ with the news of the fine and suspension:

“Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended nine months (retroactive) and fined $25,000 (+$471.12 in fees) by the NSAC for his #UFC300 altercation with a fan. His suspension can be reduced to six months if he produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has suspended Tsarukyan for nine months as punishment for his UFC 300 fan attack which nearly got the promotion sued.

Should ‘Ahalkalakets’ issue an anti-bullying public service announcement, approved by the commission, his sentence may be reduced to six months.

Tsarukyan is riding high, with 4 wins in his last 4 fights, he is considered to be the next lightweight title challenger.  However, with the suspension there will be a delay in his return to action in the Octagon.

Do you believe the suspension and fine by the NSAC was justified? Would you like to see Arman Tsarukyan fight for the title next?

