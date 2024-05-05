Ian Machado Garry makes a vow for possible UFC showdown with Colby Covington: “I will rag doll him”

Ian Machado Garry Makes Bold Promise For Potential Colby Covington Fight

Speaking with Full Send MMA backstage at UFC 301 in Rio, Ian Machado Garry made a vow to dare Covington to wrestle him if they ever step inside the Octagon (h/t MMA Knockout).

“If Colby signs that contract [to fight me], I’m gonna walk out with my knee up going, ‘Take the f****** thing. Take the f****** thing and let’s see what happens.’ I will rag doll him. I promise you now. There’s no doubt in my mind I will rag doll him. The truth is, I genuinely don’t see any world where Colby signs the contract. I genuinely don’t, but if he’s man enough to, and if he has the balls to do it, then Colby, show up.”

Garry went on to express his belief that Colby Covington isn’t nearly as good as he thinks he is.

“Show the people why you’re so good,” Garry said. “I don’t think you’re any f****** good, and I think I’ll slap the mouth off you within five minutes.”

Many fans believe this matchup makes sense given where both men are at in the welterweight division. The question is will it be booked anytime soon?