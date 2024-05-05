Eduard Folayang wants “chance to compete” at stacked ONE 168

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2024

Eduard Folayang is convinced that an invitation for Filipino fighters to compete at ONE 168: Denver would be a game-changer.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan

The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion is not just thinking about himself. In fact, he’s envisioning a massive opportunity for his compatriots to perform at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

“It’s really motivating. Of course, as a fighter, I also want to compete there. And I’m sure other fighters feel the same because we haven’t fought in that arena yet,” he said.

“Landslide” also sees it as a fitting completion of a cycle for him.

Just last year, he and current ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio spent two months in the United States for training. They worked with renowned coaches like Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn of Jackson Wink MMA.

“We learned a lot in the U.S., not just about fighting but also about our decision-making. That’s why it would be great for us to have the chance to compete there too,” he said.

While he leaves the decision to the promotion’s higher-ups, Folayang expresses confidence that there will be ample support from fellow Pinoys in the U.S. if a Filipino athlete gets the call.

“The Filipino support in sports has been proven through the years. That means Filipino athletes really have a market in the U.S,” he said.

ONE 168 showcases star-studded lineup

It’s no wonder Eduard Folayang wants to keep at ONE 168: Denver. The event is shaping up to be a card that fans shouldn’t miss.

The promotion has already confirmed several bouts for its return to American soil. This includes the super-fight featuring atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex, who challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title.

Adding to the excitement, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Furthermore, Mikey Musumeci moves up three divisions to face Kade Ruotolo for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

Meanwhile, Liam Harrison gets his wish to lock horns with Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Anatoly Malykhin

Anatoly Malykhin throws support behind Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024
Ok Rae Yoon
ONE Championship

Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Ok Rae Yoon is on a mission to recover the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, but first he must overcome a formidable opposition to get a crack at gold.

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan, Anissa Meksen battle for inaugural ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan ventures over into the kickboxing world to take on one of the sport’s greats for World Title glory. 

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3, fans are in for an unforgettable ride.

Bianca Basilio
ONE Championship

Bianca Basilio promises to finish Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Bianca Basilio sees her next outing as a chance to redeem herself on the global stage.

Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo to lock horns with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024
Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco has one goal on global stage: "To prove that I'm the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Sean Climaco’s face beams with excitement as he gears up for his ONE Championship debut.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir guarantees better version of himself at featherweight: “I’ll be faster and stronger”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Halil Amir has one goal in mind this Friday, May 3 — to shake up ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division.

ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson “honored” to earn BJJ black belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in history.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong promises fireworks against Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 22: “I don’t want to have a boring fight”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 29, 2024

Chinese knockout artist Hu Yong is planning to make quick work of Reece McLaren.  