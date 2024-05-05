Eduard Folayang wants “chance to compete” at stacked ONE 168
Eduard Folayang is convinced that an invitation for Filipino fighters to compete at ONE 168: Denver would be a game-changer.
The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion is not just thinking about himself. In fact, he’s envisioning a massive opportunity for his compatriots to perform at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.
“It’s really motivating. Of course, as a fighter, I also want to compete there. And I’m sure other fighters feel the same because we haven’t fought in that arena yet,” he said.
“Landslide” also sees it as a fitting completion of a cycle for him.
Just last year, he and current ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio spent two months in the United States for training. They worked with renowned coaches like Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn of Jackson Wink MMA.
“We learned a lot in the U.S., not just about fighting but also about our decision-making. That’s why it would be great for us to have the chance to compete there too,” he said.
While he leaves the decision to the promotion’s higher-ups, Folayang expresses confidence that there will be ample support from fellow Pinoys in the U.S. if a Filipino athlete gets the call.
“The Filipino support in sports has been proven through the years. That means Filipino athletes really have a market in the U.S,” he said.
ONE 168 showcases star-studded lineup
It’s no wonder Eduard Folayang wants to keep at ONE 168: Denver. The event is shaping up to be a card that fans shouldn’t miss.
The promotion has already confirmed several bouts for its return to American soil. This includes the super-fight featuring atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex, who challenges Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Title.
Adding to the excitement, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty defends his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Furthermore, Mikey Musumeci moves up three divisions to face Kade Ruotolo for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship.
Meanwhile, Liam Harrison gets his wish to lock horns with Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash.
Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
