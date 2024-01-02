Ian Garry slams Sean Strickland for “off limits” trash talk comment: “How the tables have turned”

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry has a bone to pick with middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

‘Tarzan’ is fresh off his first fight with Dricus du Plessis last month at UFC 296. In the days leading to their brawl at the pay-per-view event, they traded heated words. At the seasonal press conference days before, ‘Stillknocks’ mocked the abuse that Sean Strickland suffered at the hands of his father.

Earlier this week, Sean Strickland appeared on a podcast alongside Theo Von. There, the UFC middleweight champion took issue with du Plessis’ bringing up his abuse, stating that it was “off limits”. While many, such as Chuck Liddell, have taken issue with the personal nature of MMA trash talk lately, Ian Garry doesn’t agree.

On social media, Ian Garry absolutely tore into Sean Strickland’s recent comments. In the comment section of an Instagram post about ‘Tarzan’, ‘The Future’ took aim at the middleweight champion. According to the Irishman, Strickland isn’t the man to be delivering the message, given his past.

Ian Garry responds to Sean Strickland’s comments about “off limits” trash talk

“How the tables have turned,” Ian Garry wrote in an Instagram comment, responding to Sean Strickland’s recent comments about trash talk. “You dish it out in the lowest most vile manner but can’t take a pinch, you absolutely attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively calling her a pedophile. It’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing.”

He continued, “You claimed you were ‘giving me advice’ before, well now it’s my turn to return the favor. You should shut your mouth and focus on the mirror because you have serious issues you need to solve. I wish you all the best with them. Don’t ever project your pain onto me & my family again. Happy new year.”

As of now, Sean Strickland is yet to respond to Ian Garry’s comments. However, one can assume that these comments will just be another chapter in the rivalry between these two contenders. On Instagram, the Irishman referenced previous comments made by ‘Tarzan’ about his wife earlier this year.

Regardless, both men are scheduled to return against different opponents early this year. Later this month, Sean Strickland will look to make the first title defense of his middleweight championship reign against Dricus du Plessis. For his part, ‘Stillknocks’ is coming off a knockout win over Robert Whittaker last July.

Meanwhile, Ian Garry is currently slated to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February. The bout is a re-booking, as the two were slated to fight at UFC 292. However, ‘Hands of Steel’ withdrew from the contest, and was replaced by Neil Magny. The Irishman later dominated, winning by unanimous decision in August.

What do you make of this news? Do you agree with Ian Garry about Sean Strickland? Or do you believe that the UFC middleweight champion is correct about taking trash talk too far?