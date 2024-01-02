Jake Paul alleges Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz is on after ‘Gamebred’ makes return announcement

According to Jake Paul, a boxing match with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is on the books for 2024.

Earlier this week, ‘Gamebred’ took to social media to announce that his retirement was officially over. In April, Jorge Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Weeks prior to the event, he stated that he would retire with a defeat. Ultimately, he stayed true to his word.

Well, for a few months. Jorge Masvidal’s announcement came as no surprise, largely due to the fact that he teased a fight in the boxing ring months ago. While there’s been no confirmation on who he will face next, Jake Paul figures it will be fellow UFC veteran Nate Diaz.

‘The Problem Child’ responded to Jorge Masvidal’s retirement announcement on X. While Jake Paul quickly deleted his comment replying to ‘Gamebred’, he alleged that the former UFC title challenger will box Nate Diaz next. How exactly the YouTuber-turned-boxer came into that information is largely unclear.

It’s worth noting that neither Jorge Masvidal nor Nate Diaz have responded to the YouTuber’s comments as of now.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL TO MAKE FAST-TURNAROUND FOR MARCH BOXING RETURN: “THIS ONE IS FOR THE PEOPLE OF PUERTO RICO”

Jake Paul alleges that Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match is on

“Yeah yeah. Going to box Nate Diaz…whatever,” Jake Paul wrote on X, responding to Jorge Masvidal in a post that was later deleted. “Come see me when Dana [White] gives you permission.” (h/t MMA News)

In the event that Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz is made, it will be a rematch of sorts. At UFC 244 in November 2019, the two faced off for the ceremonial BMF title. That night, ‘Gamebred’ scored a third-round TKO win over the Stockton slugger after the bout was called off due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Nearly five years on from that fight, the two will reportedly meet in a boxing match according to Jake Paul. Beyond the fact that the bout would be a rematch, the fight would also be the second time the MMA stars appear in the ring.

For his part, Jorge Masvidal hasn’t appeared in the ring since a decision win over Joseph Benjamin in 2005. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz himself is coming off a loss to Jake Paul in his boxing debut in August. While the former UFC title challenger had moments, he was unable to defeat ‘The Problem Child’, losing by decision.

Following that boxing match, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz reportedly spent time trying to book a PFL rematch. However, with the Stockton native having no interest in fighting in the Donn Davis-led promotion, talks fell apart. Thus, clearing the way for a potential boxing match with Jorge Masvidal, if he wants it.

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 in the boxing ring? Who do you have in that potential rematch?