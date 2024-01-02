RIZIN announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 for 2024

It appears that boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will be running it back in RIZIN.

‘PacMan’ appeared at RIZIN 45 over the weekend for a special appearance. While Manny Pacquiao didn’t fight anyone, he did make an important announcement about his boxing future. Standing alongside promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara, he announced a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Now, talk of a rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather has been going on for years now. Ever since their first bout years ago, the two boxing legends have teased that they will meet once again. Earlier this year, they even teased an exhibition for December, that failed to come to fruition.

Now, it seems that they will meet in RIZIN in 2024. Speaking in the ring over the weekend, Manny Pacquiao declined to say if the rematch with Floyd Mayweather will be a professionally sanctioned bout or not. Given the fact that both men are currently retired, it will likely be an exhibition.

It’s worth noting that ‘Money’ himself has already fought in two RIZIN exhibitions. In 2018, Floyd Mayweather scored a knockout win over Tenshin Nasukawa. Four years later, he returned to Japan to score a stoppage victory over Mikuru Asakura.

Manny Pacquiao reveals plans for rematch with Floyd Mayweather at RIZIN 45

“I’m ready!” Manny Pacquiao stated at RIZIN 45 over the weekend, in an interview in the ring with promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara. “Next year, I hope to see you here in Japan with a big fight against… Floyd Mayweather… I’m excited for that. Thank you.” (h/t BloodyElbow)

As previously stated, if the fight will be a professional one, or not is yet to be revealed. That’s largely because beyond Manny Pacquiao’s announcement, no additional details were given about the rematch. As of now, when his second clash with Floyd Mayweather will take place is unknown. Well, beyond the fact that it’s set for 2024.

However, if the bout becomes official, it’ll be their first time in the boxing ring together in nearly a decade. In 2015, Floyd Mayweather faced Manny Pacquiao in the ‘Fight of the Century’. After years of waiting, ‘Money’ picked up a unanimous decision win.

As of now, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather have business to deal with in the meantime. For his part, ‘PacMan’ is slated to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek in February in a six-round exhibition. The contest will be his second since retirement, previously defeating D.K. Yoo in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather is slated for a rematch with John Gotti III, also slated for February. Their first exhibition earlier this year ended in a near-riot, as the two fought to a no-contest. Famously, the grandson of mobster John Gotti decided to keep fighting, throwing punches at ‘Money’ after the bout was called off.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 in the RIZIN ring? Who do you have in that potential rematch?