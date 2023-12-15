Ian Garry slams Chael Sonnen following UFC 296 withdrawal: “Talking out of his ass”

By Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry has given an update, as well as taken a shot at Chael Sonnen.

Ian Machado Garry

‘The Future’ was slated to face Vicente Luque this Saturday night at UFC 296. The bout would’ve been the first for the Irishman since an August victory over Neil Magny. Sadly for Ian Garry, his fight with the Brazilian is now off due to suffering a bout of illness.

The rising welterweight himself announced the news earlier this week. According to Ian Garry, he picked up pneumonia during fight week. As a result, his high-profile bout against his former teammate was off. Many, including Chael Sonnen, quickly took the Irishman to task.

‘The American Gangster’ was disappointed about the fight’s cancelation. However, he also aimed at the fact that Ian Garry didn’t face the music, and attend Wednesday’s media day. The former title challenger also alleged that the Irish fighter’s son was also sick as well in a recent video, and in the hospital. While few win talking trash against Chael Sonnen, the welterweight felt the need to respond.

Earlier today, Ian Garry gave a brief statement via phone on TNT Sport’s UFC 296 weigh-in show. There, the Irishman stated that he was fine and that his son wasn’t sick at all. According to the young welterweight, that report was just Chael Sonnen making things up.

Ian Garry

Image via: @iangarry on Instagram

Ian Garry responds to Chael Sonnen’s recent comments

“I can barely breathe,” Ian Garry responded to a question of how he was feeling on the UFC 296 weigh-in show broadcast on TNT Sports earlier today. “It’s upsetting, it’s irritating, it’s annoying because you guys know I love to fight more than anything. I’ve never pulled out of a fight, I’ve never had to be in this situation. But, here we are. We’ll deal with it the way we deal with everything, the best in the world. I mean, the truth is I’ve got what I’ve got, I’ll deal with it. Then we’ll get back on the horse and we’ll fight.”

The Irishman continued, taking aim at Chael Sonnen, “That’s Chael talking out of his ass and making stuff up with his creative journalism license. He’s fine [he stated, referring to his son], he’s more annoyed that he can’t go and watch the fights. He loves watching the fights, he knows. I just wanted to let you guys know that I’m good, and going ahead with a full head of steam.”

While Ian Garry is frustrated about the news of his withdrawal, Vicente Luque himself is frustrated for other reasons. Earlier this week, the Brazilian took to social media and accepted a verbal callout from Kevin Holland. ‘Trailblazer’ offered to face him at a 180-pound catchweight following news of Garry’s pullout.

Sadly, the UFC has failed to put the fight together as of now. Furthermore, the promotion is running out of time to find a replacement for Ian Garry. As of now, it’s unlikely that Luque will remain on Saturday night’s pay-per-view card.

What do you make of these comments from Ian Garry? Were you frustrated by the cancelation of his UFC 296 return?

