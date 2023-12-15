Chael Sonnen slams Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal

By Susan Cox - December 15, 2023

Chael Sonnen is slamming Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal.

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division

It was to be the undefeated Garry (13-0 MMA) versus Vicente Luque (22-9 MMA) in a welterweight bout this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garry withdrew earlier this week citing a bout with pneumonia.

‘The Future’ did not show up to Wednesday’s media day, but his team advised he would appear at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference. Again, Garry was a no show, assuming it was because he was ill.

Chael Sonnen, speaking to ‘MMA Junkie‘ had this to say about Garry pulling out of the fight:

“I thought that Garry had a lot of pressure on him, and how is he going to deal? He’s always had the crowd eating out of his hand. I was in Boston for example, that crowd went crazy for him and O’Malley – but they went crazy.”

Continuing Sonnen said:

“He was going to have the opposite experience. How is he going to do? Can he handle the boos? Not many people want to be heels because they can’t handle the boos, and I was just curious. It was going to be a very rare test. He was put in an interesting position. I’m disappointed we’re not going to see the fight.”

Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque

As far as Chael Sonnen is concerned, it was a missed opportunity, and Ian Garry should have attended the media events even though he would not be fighting tomorrow night:

“I just think there was a few ways to handle that. I think Ian Garry’s got very good advice. He’s clearly had great coaches. Just by example: He’s a handsome guy, he’s well-spoken, he gets the game, his skills are top-shelf. His PR sucks. Not that it’s bad – it sucks. It’s terrible. I only share that because there’s only one thing you can’t do, which is nothing – which is what he did do.”

Concluding Sonnen said:

“He could have showed up to the press conference, sit with a book. He could have set it up and walked out and the book just sits in his spot. He could have gone to the press conference, put a cigar in, put his feet up and read the book at the press conference and ignored the questions completely. He could have done anything but nothing.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that it would have been in Ian Machado Garry’s best interest to show his face in the media even though he pulled out of the match with Luque?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Ian Garry UFC

Related

Colby Covington

UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023
Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don't think Leon's gonna get the lucky head kick”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

MMA fighters take aim at Ian Machado Garry following his UFC 296 withdrawal

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

A string of mixed martial artists have given their thoughts on Ian Machado Garry pulling out of UFC 296.

Brittney Palmer
UFC

Video | Veteran UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer announces retirement and lays down her shorts

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has announced her retirement during the 2023 World MMA Awards.

Cody Garbrandt
UFC

Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.

Dana White

UFC 296 suffers another late hit

Jeffrey Walter - December 14, 2023
Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson go from enemies to friends in bizarre back-and-forth at UFC 296 press conference

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson had a bizarre back-and-forth at the UFC 296 press conference.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 296, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2021 fight. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -205 favorite while the challenger is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' brings up the Brit's dead dad

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

The UFC 296 press conference got heated as Leon Edwards threw a water bottle at Colby Covington.

Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque
UFC

WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.