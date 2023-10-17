Mayra Bueno Silva has submission win over Holly Holm overturned due to failed drug test

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva’s win over Holly Holm is no more.

‘Sheerta’ was originally set to face former champion Miesha Tate in a fight night headliner in July. However, due to injury, ‘Cupcake’ was forced to withdraw, and Holly Holm stepped in on short notice. The fight had added attention, as Amanda Nunes had recently vacated her bantamweight title.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 77 earlier this summer, Mayra Bueno Silva scored an upset win. After a competitive first round, she locked up Holly Holm in a standing ninja choke for the victory. Following the victory, she called out Julianna Pena for a vacant title fight. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ has repeatedly called for a championship bout since the retirement of ‘The Lioness’ in June.

However, one would have to imagine that those title dreams have now been dashed. Earlier this summer, Mayra Bueno Silva was flagged by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for failing a drug test. She tested positive for the banned substance, Ritalinic acid, prior to her fight with Holly Holm.

Now, the Brazilian has been handed her punishment for the failed test. As first reported by Shaun Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting, the victory has been overturned. Now, Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Holly Holm is labeled as a no-contest, but that’s not it for the bantamweight contender.

Along with that, Mayra Bueno Silva has been fined 15% of her fight purse, which is $11,250. Furthermore, the Brazilian has been suspended for an additional four and a half months from the failed test. Meaning, that she can return in late November.

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm fight next?