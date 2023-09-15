Germaine de Randamie targeting title fight with Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington upon return: “Let’s go”

By Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023

UFC women’s bantamweight Germaine de Randmie would love Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington later this year.

Germaine-de-Randamie

‘The Iron Lady’ has been out of action for nearly three years. Moreover, Germaine de Randmie’s last bout came in October 2020, facing Julianna Pena. There, the former champion scored a third-round submission victory over ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’. That was her fourth win in her last five appearances, previously notching wins over names such as Raquel Pennington.

Following that win, Germaine de Randamie became pregnant and later gave birth to a son. Speaking to MMA Fighting in a recent interview, she has now confirmed her plans for a fall return. When asked for her ideal opponent, the Dutch fighter named both the aforementioned Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington.

Furthermore, Germaine de Randmie would love to return in a title fight. In the interview, she noted that she might not be the most deserving title challenger. However, having earned previous wins over Julianna Pena and Raquel Pennington, she believes a rematch would either for the vacant belt makes some sense.

Although, she doubts that either bout will come to fruition. If Germaine de Randmie can’t get Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington, she would love to face Pannie Kianzad next.

Germaine de Randamie

“In an ideal world, [I would fight] Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington,” Germaine de Randamie said. “But like I said, I’m not in the position to ask for anybody and I’m never the person to do that. But if I would have to say somebody — and I say that with the utmost respect because I’m a true, true, true fan of her — but I would say a fight with Pannie Kianzad.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“If the UFC really wants a banger, because she and I are both not going to shoot for a takedown. We’re going to bang it out in the middle of the cage. That would be a fun fight. Like I said, whatever the UFC wants to give me and whatever gives me a shot at the title.”

What do you make of these comments from Germaine de Randamie? Who do you want to see her fight next?

