Julianna Peña rips Mayra Bueno Silva following failed drug test announcement: “Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go”

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Julianna Pena has ripped into Mayra Bueno Silva after it was revealed that the bantamweight contender has failed a drug test.

Julianna Pena

Last month, Mayra Bueno Silva picked up the biggest win of her career when she was able to submit Holly Holm in the second round of their Fight Night main event. Unfortunately, Silva announced in a statement that she had failed a drug test.

RELATED: MAYRA BUENO SILVA ANNOUNCES SHE FAILED A DRUG TEST PRIOR TO HER UFC FIGHT WITH HOLLY HOLM

“To all my fans, it is with deep regret I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage, I have tested positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD…I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system, I look forward to fighting again for the best organization in the world. I am the next champion and I am ready to fight!”

Pena, a former bantamweight champion, had the following to say on the matter.

Pena goes after Silva

“#CHEATara, living up to your nickname. Back to being a curtain jerker of an Apex card you go. You fought two 41yr olds this year and you had to cheat in order to get it done. Can’t pass a #drugtest? Keep my name out of your mouth ya dumb broad!”

Who knows, maybe this will lead to a future showdown between the two.

What’s next for Julianna Pena and Mayra Bueno Silva? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Julianna Pena Mayra Bueno Silva UFC

