UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in October of last year. That win marked ‘FunkMaster’s’ second defense of his bantamweight belt, as he had previously defeated Petr Yan by split decision after claiming the belt from the Russian via DQ.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Triple C’, a former flyweight and bantamweight champion, last fought in May of 2020, earning a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title. The former Olympic Gold medalist announced his retirement after that fight.

UFC 288 is co-headlined by a key five-round welterweight matchup between perennial division contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October of last year (see that here). ‘Remember The Name’ has not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, this after recently scoring a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 287 event. Prior to that victory, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a submission win over Neil Magny.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 288 Main Card (10pm EST on Pay-Per-View):

Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135) –

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (171) –

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115) –

Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes (146) –

Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145) –

UFC 288 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155) –

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Devin Clark (205) –

Khaos Williams (169) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170) –

Marina Rodriguez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115) –

Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Braxton Smith (262) vs. Parker Porter (249) –

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (186) –

Joseph Holmes (189) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185) –

