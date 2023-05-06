search

UFC 288: ‘Sterling vs. Cejudo’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

The Octagon returns to Newark, New Jersey, for tonight’s UFC 288 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo, Aljamain Sterling

Sterling (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over TJ Dillashaw in October of last year. That win marked ‘FunkMaster’s’ second defense of his bantamweight belt, as he had previously defeated Petr Yan by split decision after claiming the belt from the Russian via DQ.

Meanwhile, Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time in over three years this evening. ‘Triple C’, a former flyweight and bantamweight champion, last fought in May of 2020, earning a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title. The former Olympic Gold medalist announced his retirement after that fight.

UFC 288 is co-headlined by a key five-round welterweight matchup between perennial division contenders Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns.

Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad, UFC 288, UFC, Results

Muhammad (22-3 MMA) will enter the contest sporting an eight-fight unbeaten streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October of last year (see that here). ‘Remember The Name’ has not tasted defeat since January of 2019, when he dropped a decision to Geoff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) will be making a quick turnaround this evening in Newark, this after recently scoring a decision win over Jorge Masvidal at last month’s UFC 287 event. Prior to that victory, ‘Durinho’ was coming off a submission win over Neil Magny.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 288 Main Card (10pm EST on Pay-Per-View):

Aljamain Sterling (134) vs. Henry Cejudo (135) –

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Gilbert Burns (171) –

Jessica Andrade (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115) –

Movsar Evloev (145) vs. Diego Lopes (146) –

Kron Gracie (145) vs. Charles Jourdain (145) –

UFC 288 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Drew Dober (155.5) vs. Matt Frevola (155) –

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Devin Clark (205) –

Khaos Williams (169) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170) –

Marina Rodriguez (115) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115) –

Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Braxton Smith (262) vs. Parker Porter (249) –

Phil Hawes (185) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (186) –

Joseph Holmes (189) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 288 main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo? Share your fight predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo UFC UFC 288

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling believes Henry Cejudo "quit" once the "competition started to get tough"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023
Belal Muhammad
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad vows to "break" Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 and secure a title shot: "There's no more hiding, the king is here"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Belal Muhammad is confident he will finish Gilbert Burns and secure a title shot at UFC 288. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card from Newark, New Jersey, Muhammad and Burns stepped up on […]

Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

WATCH | Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo shove each other in heated final faceoff ahead of UFC 288

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will finally settle their differences on Saturday night. The lead-up to the UFC 288 main event, which sees Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Cejudo, has been full of trash-talking. […]

Dana White
Jake Paul

Dana White takes aim at Jake Paul for boxing Nate Diaz: "As soon as he loses, he goes back to a 40-year-old MMA fighter"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Dana White isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Nate Diaz. On August 5 in Dallas, Texas, Paul and Diaz are set to headline a boxing pay-per-view on DAZN. It will be a highly-anticipated fight […]

Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo roasts Aljamain Sterling during interview with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 288: “After this he’s got a career dude. He’s got a career in Hollywood”

Lewis Simpson - May 5, 2023

Prior to his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo mastered the art of getting under his opponent’s skin, and ahead of his return to the octagon at UFC 288, the 36-year-old is still utilizing the art […]

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling reacts after being pestered by Henry Cejudo’s team at the UFC 288 weigh-ins: “The disrespect was so unprofessional”

Lewis Simpson - May 5, 2023
Jorge Masvidal, Father, Arrest, Charged, UFC
UFC

Jorge Masvidal’s father booked on second degree attempted murder charges

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Jorge Masvidal’s father has been booked on second degree attempted murder charges. It was just yesterday that the news broke that an incident had occurred at Jorge Masvidal’s house where one victim was shot in […]

Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds to recent jabs from former UFC champion Henry Cejudo: “I have four houses and I am a little lesbian”

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded after Henry Cejudo hurled a verbal dig at him during the UFC 288 pre-fight press conference. During the presser, Cejudo referred to O’Malley as a “homeless lesbian” and said he’d be […]

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo explains why he would never train former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s offended too many of my good friends”

Fernando Quiles - May 5, 2023

Henry Cejudo believes Conor McGregor can make significant improvements to his game, but don’t expect the two to share a gym anytime soon. Cejudo and McGregor have traded barbs over the years, and it’s easy […]

Julianna Pena
UFC

Julianna Pena releases statement after pulling out of UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes: "Looking forward to fighting the winner to regain my belt"

Cole Shelton - May 5, 2023

Julianna Pena has issued a lengthy statement after pulling out of her UFC 289 title fight against Amanda Nunes. Pena was set to headline UFC 289 against Nunes in their trilogy match for the women’s […]