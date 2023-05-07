UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola stops Drew Dober in Round 1 (Video)
We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the featured prelim between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola.
Dober (26-11 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, with all three of those wins coming by way of knockout. The 34-year-old was most recently seen in action last December, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Bobby Green.
Meanwhile, Matt Frevola (10-3-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 288 featured prelim sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Ottman Azaitar in November of last year. ‘The Steamrolla’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.
Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Frevola lands a hard kick to the body. Drew Dober fires back with a combination that misses. Another kick from Matt Frevola. He lands a straight right. Dober with a left hand. Both men are standing and trading to start this one. Frevola with a knee to the body. Dober counters with a left hand over the top. Drew is pressing the action here. He just misses with a high kick. ‘The Steamrolla’ is backed up against the cage. Dober with a big body shot. He is swinging for the fences. Frevola gets off the fence and lands a kick to the body. Dober with a straight left that connects. Matt Frevola with a high kick that partially connects. Drew Dober continues to press forward. He eats a superman punch. Dober with a left to the body. Matt Frevola with a huge punch and Dober goes down. Some follow up punches and this one is all over! WOW!
The Steamrolla!!! 🔥 #UFC288 https://t.co/DpaSuODsPa
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) May 7, 2023
Official UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober via TKO at 4:08 of Round 1
Who would you like to see Frevola fight next following his TKO victory over Dober this evening in Newark? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
