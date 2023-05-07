search

UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola stops Drew Dober in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - May 6, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 288 results, including the featured prelim between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola.

Matt Frevola, Drew Dober, UFC 288, Results, UFC

Dober (26-11 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, with all three of those wins coming by way of knockout. The 34-year-old was most recently seen in action last December, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Bobby Green.

Meanwhile, Matt Frevola (10-3-1 MMA) enters tonight’s UFC 288 featured prelim sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Ottman Azaitar in November of last year. ‘The Steamrolla’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Round one of this lightweight matchup begins and Frevola lands a hard kick to the body. Drew Dober fires back with a combination that misses. Another kick from Matt Frevola. He lands a straight right. Dober with a left hand. Both men are standing and trading to start this one. Frevola with a knee to the body. Dober counters with a left hand over the top. Drew is pressing the action here. He just misses with a high kick. ‘The Steamrolla’ is backed up against the cage. Dober with a big body shot. He is swinging for the fences. Frevola gets off the fence and lands a kick to the body. Dober with a straight left that connects. Matt Frevola with a high kick that partially connects. Drew Dober continues to press forward. He eats a superman punch. Dober with a left to the body. Matt Frevola with a huge punch and Dober goes down. Some follow up punches and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 288 Results: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober via TKO at 4:08 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Frevola fight next following his TKO victory over Dober this evening in Newark? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Drew Dober Matt Frevola UFC UFC 288

