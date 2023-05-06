search

Pros react after Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriana Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

By Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

ONE Championship made its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card.

Demetrious Johnson

Johnson (25-4-1 MMA) had recaptured the promotion’s flyweight title last August in Singapore, scoring a fourth-round knockout victory over ‘Mikinho’ (see that here). The former UFC flyweight kingpin had gone 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner ahead of tonight’s title fight, with his lone loss in that time coming to Moraes.

Meanwhile, Adriano Moraes (20-5 MMA) was looking to reclaim the ONE flyweight title in tonight’s highly anticipated headliner. Prior to being stopped by ‘Mighty Mouse’ in his last fight, the Brazilian was coming off a submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu in his first and only title defense.

Tonight’s ‘Johnson vs. Moraes 3’ title fight went the full five rounds. Adriano Moraes seemed to have a slight edge in rounds one and two, but Demetrious Johnson was able to storm back and dominate the final three rounds of the fight. The former UFC flyweight kingpin was able to land some crafty shots in the clinch and after twenty-five minutes of action was awarded the victory.

ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Johnson vs. Moraes 3’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Demetrious Johnson defeating Adriano Moraes:

Who would you like to see Demetrious Johnson fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at tonight’s event in Colorado? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

