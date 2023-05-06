Pros react after Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriana Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE Championship made its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card.

Johnson (25-4-1 MMA) had recaptured the promotion’s flyweight title last August in Singapore, scoring a fourth-round knockout victory over ‘Mikinho’ (see that here). The former UFC flyweight kingpin had gone 4-1 under the ONE Championship banner ahead of tonight’s title fight, with his lone loss in that time coming to Moraes.

Meanwhile, Adriano Moraes (20-5 MMA) was looking to reclaim the ONE flyweight title in tonight’s highly anticipated headliner. Prior to being stopped by ‘Mighty Mouse’ in his last fight, the Brazilian was coming off a submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu in his first and only title defense.

Tonight’s ‘Johnson vs. Moraes 3’ title fight went the full five rounds. Adriano Moraes seemed to have a slight edge in rounds one and two, but Demetrious Johnson was able to storm back and dominate the final three rounds of the fight. The former UFC flyweight kingpin was able to land some crafty shots in the clinch and after twenty-five minutes of action was awarded the victory.

ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Johnson vs. Moraes 3’ below:

Is this the last walk of Demetrious Johnson’s career? Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: https://t.co/xlAKCKszSN — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 6, 2023

The story between @MightyMouse and I is one for the ages. Rivals turned friends. We're both just trying to cement our place on GOAT mountain 👑🐭🐐🐐 Watch Demetrious Johnson fight RIGHT NOW on Amazon Prime @onechampionship @scottsdalemeatmarket 📽️: https://t.co/u7ekEUJewp pic.twitter.com/IDYepBGSpt — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 6, 2023

DJ in flow state rn…🌬️🌊🌊🌊✨ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 6, 2023

Fucking Artist!!! 🎨 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 6, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Demetrious Johnson defeating Adriano Moraes:

A true master of the arts. 🤌🏾✨

Blessed to have witnessed him from the blue cage to the big stage!! Closing the show in spectacular fashion…or not lol. The All Mighty Mouse!! pic.twitter.com/PkWuinsWE2 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 6, 2023

Regarding if this would be his last fight, Demetrious Johnson says he has to talk to his wife first #ONEFightNight10 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 6, 2023

Will we see this fight next for Demetrious Johnson? “SHOW ME THE MONEY!!” he says #ONEFightNight10 pic.twitter.com/4Ax6o15j68 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 6, 2023

Honor to call you one of my greatest rivals and friends @MightyMouse. You're a GOAT for life 🐐 #GOATMountain AND TOMORROW IT'S MY TURN! #AndNew 🏆🏆🏆 👕: https://t.co/5rJh89medx pic.twitter.com/WLAxsTGkmA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 6, 2023

Who would you like to see Demetrious Johnson fight next following his unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes at tonight’s event in Colorado? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!